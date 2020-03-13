Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Kane shock, Sancho transfer decision, Woodward’s new Pogba stance

Manchester United take on Derby this evening in the FA Cup fifth round and there is plenty of other news coming out of Old Trafford. Express Sport keeps you up to date throughout the day.

Odion Ighalo could stay Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thinking about putting his faith in Odion Ighalo beyond this season as he considers making the Nigerian’s loan move permanent. United panicked on deadline day and when their ultimatum to Bournemouth for Josh King did not pull off they brought Ighalo over from the Chinese Super League on a six-month loan deal. The 30-year-old scored in his only start for United so far against Club Brugge in the Europa League. He has also impressed in the few cameo appearances from the bench – which Solskjaer says could lead to a longer deal at Old Trafford. “It doesn’t hurt [living the dream], but he’s here on merit; he’s here because he is a goalscorer and a different type of striker for us,” Solskjaer said. “We might get to the summer and think we want to extend this, who knows? “He’s come in as a breath of fresh air as well. He had chances in his five minutes against Chelsea, he scored against Bruges, he had chances against Watford, he had a very good save [from a shot]against Everton—there have been good saves, he doesn’t miss the target very often.”

Erling Haaland latest Manchester United are still keen on signing Erling Braut Haaland despite missing out on a January deal for the youngster. The striker opted to join Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg instead of moving to Old Trafford. However, Alf-Inge Haaland, father to the Dortmund attacker, has delivered a fresh twist regarding his son’s future. He reckons the Norwegian hitman could move to La Liga after attracting interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona. “I am very happy for him and Borussia Dortmund, although for me the most important thing is to keep growing as before,” Haaland Sr, a former Leeds and Manchester City star, told Spanish publication AS. “He was always a top scorer, but he also gives many assists. Obviously, I am proud. Dortmund told us that they needed someone like him and that the goal is as high as possible. “He is a team that fights for the Bundesliga and is growing in European competitions. It is perfect to continue training. “We were linked to more than 100 teams, but it is true that the Spanish is a very good league for my son, with great teams. You never know if he will play in Spain. What has to happen, will happen.”

Tottenham star Harry Kane makes transfer decision Tottenham forward Harry Kane would consider a summer transfer to Manchester United, it’s been claimed. The striker doesn’t want to hang around in north London and wait for a squad overhaul, and isn’t planning on signing a new deal at Spurs. Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is well aware that Kane could be keen on leaving Spurs this summer, if they fail to win silverware. The club are also dangerously close to missing out on Champions League football next season, with their current league position. Kane wants to be challenging for the Premier League title, and doesn’t want to wait to start a new project with a new group of players in north London. He’s therefore open to leaving Tottenham for United this summer, according to Goal.

Ed Woodward ready to sell Paul Pogba Manchester United supremo Ed Woodward is debating whether to drop Paul Pogba’s asking price, reports say. The France international is a top Juventus and Real Madrid transfer target ahead of the summer window and wants to leave Old Trafford for a new adventure elsewhere. Back in 2016, Woodward made Pogba the world’s most-expensive player by paying £89million to bring him to Old Trafford. The United chief thought the France international would be the ticket back to the top under Jose Mourinho and considered him money well spent. But, while Pogba has won the EFL Cup and Europa League throughout his time at United, his performances have been nowhere good enough for a £89million player. Real Madrid and Juventus both want to sign the 26-year-old. And, now, Bleacher Report say United are considering whether to drop the midfielder’s asking price.

Jadon Sancho would love Man Utd transfer Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho loves the idea of moving to Old Trafford, reports claim. The Borussia Dortmund star is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target for the summer window having missed out on the England international last year. Manchester United have watched Sancho terrify Bundesliga defences with Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring 14 league goals and registering 14 assists along the way.

The 19-year-old is expected to leave Germany at the end of the season having spent the last three seasons there since leaving Manchester City. Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all eyeing the England international, who is likely to become Europe’s most-wanted man. Yet Bleacher Report say Sancho himself ‘loves’ the idea of playing for Solskjaer’s side. And if United finish in the Premier League top four or win the Europa League, then the Red Devils should manage to bring him in.

