Man Utd news LIVE: Woodward backed to sign Pogba replacement, £70m plan, Fernandes hailed

Manchester United news LIVE – All the latest rumours and gossip coming out of Old Trafford.

Man Utd news LIVE Manchester United have been urged to replace Paul Pogba with Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window

United keeper David de Gea has once again emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid, with the Red Devils bracing themselves for a £70million summer bid

Bruno Fernandes made an immediate impact on his new United team-mates after joining the Red Devils in the January transfer window

Mauricio Pochettino to Real Madrid? Real Madrid have asked Mauricio Pochettino’s representatives to be kept informed about the manager’s status while Manchester United continue to keep tabs. Real and United are among the teams that have shown interest in hiring Pochettino four months after his dismissal from Tottenham. According to The Independent, Los Blancos have asked to be kept aware of the Argentine’s movements regarding his next job as he remains a free agent. The 48-year-old enjoyed tremendous success at Spurs as he turned the club into title contenders and led them to last year’s Champions League final. United appeared keen on signing him during the early stages of the season when the Red Devils were going through a rough patch under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Dimitar Berbatov gives Man City prediction Manchester United could take advantage of Manchester City’s focus on the Champions League, according to Dimitar Berbatov. Berbatov said: “United are in great form at the moment and it is the perfect time for them to face City. “The Premier League is done for Guardiola and their main focus now is the Champions League, Manchester United have to take advantage of that. “And I think they will, it will be a great win for them and such a valuable three points in the race for top four.”

Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund are confident of signing Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham. Bellingham, 16, is playing regularly in the Championship and has attracted the attention of several European clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United. However, the Premier League duo look set to miss out on the England Under-17 international’s signature. The Telegraph claim Bellingham is set to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland by joining the Bundesliga outfit in a deal worth £30million.

Bruno Fernandes swap deal was discussed Manchester United discussed the prospect of Andreas Pereira or Marcos Rojo moving to Sporting Lisbon in return for Bruno Fernandes. United star Fernandes has breathed new life into the Red Devils’ Premier League campaign, starring in his first six games for his new club. The Portugal international joined from Sporting Lisbon back in January, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctioning a £46million deal. And, shortly before the midfielder’s arrival, ESPN claim United held discussions about potentially including Rojo or Pereira in the deal. In the end, that didn’t happen. United agreed to pay £46m for the 25-year-old up front and the fee could rise to as much as £68m if certain conditions and clauses are met. Rojo did leave Old Trafford for Argentinean side Estudiantes on loan. And Pereira has stayed but, since Fernandes’ arrival, found starting opportunities difficult to come by.

Shinji Kagawa on Man Utd exit Shinji Kagawa admits he knew he had to leave Manchester United when Louis van Gaal signed Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao. “There was another change of manager [when Moyes was sacked],” Kagawa said. “I was now in my fourth manager in just over two years. “I joined a club with the same manager for 25 years and then they had Moyes, Giggs and van Gaal. “I did not play well in the World Cup finals in Brazil. Japan were bottom and eliminated. I felt I needed a new challenge to help me get back to my best. “Maybe that could have been in Manchester, but then Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao arrived. “That only made my situation worse. I knew it was time for me to leave Manchester after two years when Van Gaal said to me: ‘Shinji, you are not going to play as much for me.’”

Paul Pogba replacement Manchester United should replace Paul Pogba with Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window, according to Lee Sharpe. Sharpe told GentingBet: “Jack Grealish is a class act. I love watching him play. “I think he is fantastic on the ball, his vision and awareness are absolutely second to none. And I am guessing he would be there to replace Pogba. “If Grealish comes and they are playing [Bruno] Fernandes, there is no room in the team really for someone like Pogba, I think that is probably a little bit too many creative players. “I think Grealish would do great at United; I think at the moment, he can be very much singled out as the main attacking threat for Villa, and you can get a player or two on him all the time. “At United, with a couple more better players around him, I think he will get a little bit more freedom, a little bit more space to create and do his stuff. “So, I think he will be a great addition to the squad.”

David de Gea exit Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has once again emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid, with the Red Devils bracing themselves for a £70million summer bid. That’s according to a report in The Sun, claiming Madrid are desperate to sign the star. United star De Gea was previously linked with a move to the Bernabeu back in 2015. Madrid were desperate to sign the goalkeeper and agreed a £29m deal – including Keylor Navas going the other way. But a dodgy fax machine thwarted the deal, and De Gea stayed put. Madrid would later buy Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois, but now it appears they are ready to reignite their interest in the Spaniard. The Sun reports that Madrid will offer up £70m in attempt to finally sign the 29-year-old.

How Bruno Fernandes impressed Man Utd team-mates Bruno Fernandes made an immediate impact on his new Manchester United team-mates after joining the Red Devils in the January transfer window. The Portugal international has impressed since joining United. The attacking midfielder has netted three goals and chipped in with two assists in all competitions. Fernandes is already a fan favourite at Old Trafford, with United supporters hoping their new signing will fire them to a top four finish. And according to The Times, Fernandes immediately impressed his new United team-mates. They say Fernandes wanted to make a good impression at United and asked if he could start training just hours after signing his contract. United’s stars weren’t at Carrington at the time, however, Fernandes worked on the pitch with a fitness coach. The Times add that Fernandes also impressed in his first session alongside his new team-mates. The playmaker was heard shouting ‘Give me the ball!’ throughout.

