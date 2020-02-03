Man Utd offered striker by Dortmund after Marcus Rashford injury but face Spurs battle

Tottenham and Manchester United have been linked with Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer.

Manchester United and Tottenham have been offered Borussia Dortmund star Paco Alcacer amid the ongoing January transfer window. United have lost starting striker Marcus Rashford to a double stress fracture last week that could keep him sidelined for the next six weeks whereas Spurs will be without Harry Kane until April due to a ruptured hamstring.

According to 90Min, Dortmund have offered Paco as a replacement on loan until the end of the season as the Spain international has dropped in the pecking order at the Westfalenstadion. The 26-year-old has struggled to convince at the Bundesliga outfit and will find it even harder to get playing time following the marvellous debut of January signing Erling Braut Haaland, who scored a hat-trick in just 20 minutes last weekend against Augsburg. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the club may be forced into the transfer market to complete some short-term deals especially after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool. Solskjaer has dealt with a number of injury problems this season as he was without Anthony Martial in the beginning of the campaign and is now missing Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in midfield.

However, the Norwegian boss insists he is not desperate for a striker despite Rashford’s recent setback as he claims he has players that are “chomping at the bit”. Solskjaer said: “Anthony has been out, Paul, Scott. It’s an unfortunate situation.

“We might look at some short term deals. Desperate for a striker? Not desperate, if the right one is there and it fits for us… I have players here who are chomping at the bit.” Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, though, seems open to bringing in a new striker as he doesn’t have a standout replacement for Kane who has been the team’s focal point in attack this season. However, Mourinho would only entertain the idea if a reasonable deal would be possible or else he would continue to show faith in his current squad. The Portuguese manager said when asked if he will sign a striker this month: “If it’s possible yes, if it’s not possible no.

“We all know, we all want the best for the team, the best for the club. That is obvious. But we have to do things when it is possible to do, it is the right thing to do. “This is not the last match of Tottenham’s history. Next Wednesday we have another one, next season we have many more. “We have to be calm, be loyal to these boys, respecting everything they are trying to do. If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t happen it doesn’t happen. “But good feelings, not a good result but good feelings with the boys.”

