Man Utd owners the Glazers set two targets for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in order to avoid sack

Manchester United owners the Glazers have assured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job at Old Trafford is safe until the end of the season. However, they also set two targets for the Norwegian in order for him to fend off the sack.

Manchester United boss Solskjaer has overseen a turbulent campaign at Old Trafford, with the club winning just nine of their 24 Premier League matches this season. That's not how the Red Devils imagined life under the 46-year-old when they named him as permanent boss back in March last year. The spectre of Mauricio Pochettino looms large over United, with the former Tottenham boss currently available AND having support from within the Old Trafford boardroom. And The Mirror say that, with United struggling, Solskjaer has been given the tasks of either winning the Europa League or finishing in the top four. This was seen as vital for the club's finances but both seem difficult to achieve at present.

United trail Chelsea by six points in the race for the top four and haven't been able to capitalise on recent slip-ups from the Blues. And winning the Europa League has been made trickier by the fact that Ajax, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig have all dropped into the competition from the Champions League. Publicly, United have insisted they'll stand by Solskjaer. He himself has insisted he needs time to carry out the club's rebuilding job, saying recently: "We do have a way of doing things, of course. You can see other teams have done well. "Jurgen [Klopp] spent four years building his [Liverpool] team, and they're going well now.

“So, of course, I have said it a number of times, it’s not going to be a quick fix, and it’s not going to be eight players in or ten players in in one transfer window. “We have had one transfer window, one proper one in the summer, because in January it is difficult, but we are still trying to do something now. “When you start something you stick to that plan – well, for me anyway. “I’m not going to change six or eight, nine, ten months after I got the job and start believing in a different way of doing things. “I’m going to stick to what I have been trusted to do by the club, and hopefully that will be good enough.