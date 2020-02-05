Man Utd player ratings vs Tranmere: Maguire and Matic star, Jones hilarious in FA Cup rout

Manchester United thrashed Tranmere Rovers to book their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup, but which of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men impressed most at Prenton Park?

Manchester United player ratings vs Tranmere Rovers – FA Cup

Manchester United comfortably secured their spot in the next round of the FA Cup after hammering Tranmere Rovers 6-0. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side overcame a poor pitch and a rapid start from the home side to easily brush aside their League One opponents with minimum fuss.

Harry Maguire scored the opener from long-range before Diogo Dalot bagged a fine second and Jesse Lingard made it three inside 16 minutes. Phil Jones and Anthony Martial were also on target to make it 5-0 at the break before Mason Greenwood completed the rout from the penalty spot after Tahith Chong was brought down. The anture of the victory also allowed Solskjaer to bring off Nemanja Matic and Martial at half-time before resting Maguire after the hour with one eye on the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester City in midweek. Express Sport have rated how the Manchester United players performed against Tranmere Rovers, but do you agree? Tranmere 0-6 Man Utd: Six of the best with Maguire and Martial on target in FA Cup rout

Manchester United player ratings vs Tranmere Rovers – FA Cup Barely a save to make in the opening hour, although his handling was secure and his distribution was solid. An excellent display in tough conditions, with Dalot enjoying plenty of freedom to get forward and cause problems down the right. Showed brilliant skill to cut inside and hammer home the second, and spent much of the second half in the final third. Man Utd fans have Bruno Fernandes transfer theory after Jesse Lingard nets in FA Cup

Man Utd beating Tranmere in FA Cup shows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has new weapon

Man Utd fans continue anti-Glazer and Ed Woodward protests despite dominance at Tranmere

Enjoyed a physical battle with Morgan Ferrier, coming out on top as United dominated after a testing opening spell. Tried to get his name on the scoresheet with a lung-busting supporting run in the second half but was denied by Scott Davies. Provided some light relief early on when he got in a tangle and ended up face-planting the muddiest part of Prenton Park. That clash with Ferrier saw Jones go in the book after just four minutes, sparking a hilarious reaction on Twitter, but the centre-back improved dramatically and scored the fifth with an excellent header. Still looked at sea when isolated one-on-one, but appeared to be enjoying himself in the dire playing conditions and will be pleased with his first goal since 2014. Demonstrated real class on the ball, driving forward and firing United ahead with a (deflected) rocket after just 10 minutes. Calmly dealt with everything Tranmere could muster and set the tone with his confidence in possession.

A quiet afternoon for Shaw, who tried to provide United with width but failed to create much in the final third – partly due to the poor pitch slowing the ball down. Looked after possession well but will have more eye-catching displays. The stand-out performer in the first half, controlling the game with ease as he helped his side adapt to the tough conditions. Psychically dominant, and was key in United establishing superiority before he was rested at half-time. Floated around trying to link up play in the final third, although the poor surface nullified his talents. Did provide the cross for Jones’ header but will have wanted to impact the game more.

A bright return to form for Lingard, who always looked to play forward and cause the Tranmere rearguard some problems. Got on the scoresheet with an excellent, albeit deflected, finish after just 16 minutes and went close on several other occasions. Full of running despite the heavy ground and occupied the Rovers defence in a mature performance. Sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with his penalty, which was just as well considering it was not the cleanest of strikes. Martial’s movement was dramatically improved compared to the midweek defeat to Burnley, and he capped a fine first half with a curled finish for United’s fifth. Brought off at the break as Solskjaer rested his key assets.

Slotted seamlessly into midfield, keeping United ticking over with an industrious display. Won the penalty when he beat Davies to a loose ball and worked the keeper again with a decent effort before hitting the bar with a drive. Deployed in an unfamiliar central role but stepped up well with some key tackles.

Manchester United player ratings vs Tranmere Rovers – FA Cup