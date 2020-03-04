Man Utd player ratings vs Watford: Bruno Fernandes shines but midfielder gets a 4

Manchester United secured a 3-0 win against Watford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.
Manchester United have climbed to fifth in the Premier League table after a convincing win against Watford.
Bruno Fernandes won and converted a penalty before the half-time break while Anthony Martial doubled the lead with a superb solo effort in the second half.
Mason Greenwood put the icing on the cake with a fierce finish in the 75th minute after good build-up play with Fernandes.
Express Sport brings you the player ratings from Old Trafford on a brilliant day for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Good reactions to deny Doucore on half hour mark. Little to do otherwise.
Poor effort with goal gaping early and given the runaroujd a couple of times by Deulofeu
Shaky start but got more solid as the game progressed. Missed decent chance on 69 minutes
Positionally suspect at times but no lack of commitment, crunching challenege on Doucore on 70 minutes
Mixed bag defensively affording Watford bags of space wide but there when it mattered to clear lines
Tidy enough in middle and broke the gain line on occasions but not an attacking threat
Lack of pace exposed but couple of early mistakes fortunately not punished by Watford
Struggled to get on ball early but grew into game as it progressed, cocky finish for penalty
Largely anonymous until audacious piece of skill netted United’s second
Probably United’s most persistent threat involved in all their good forward movement
Forced Foster into a couple of blocks either side of half time and sublime finish for United’s third