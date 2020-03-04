Man Utd player ratings vs Watford: Bruno Fernandes shines but midfielder gets a 4

Manchester United have climbed to fifth in the Premier League table after a convincing win against Watford.

Bruno Fernandes won and converted a penalty before the half-time break while Anthony Martial doubled the lead with a superb solo effort in the second half.

Mason Greenwood put the icing on the cake with a fierce finish in the 75th minute after good build-up play with Fernandes.

Express Sport brings you the player ratings from Old Trafford on a brilliant day for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.