Man Utd players ‘do not want’ Pep Guardiola to pick two Man City stars in Sunday’s derby

Manchester United welcome neighbours Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester United players and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not want Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to play both his star strikers in Sunday’s derby at Old Trafford, says former Tottenham midfielder Tim Sherwood. Sherwood says it would be a “massive plus” for City if both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus started.

Guardiola has more often than not chosen one of Aguero or Jesus to lead his frontline during his time as City manager. However, both strikers started the FA Cup fifth-round win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Wednesday. Sherwood would pick Aguero over Jesus but reckons going with the duo together on Sunday could trouble the United defence. The pundit says United players on the day would prefer it if only one of the strikers started.

“Aguero for me [is the best striker City have],” Sherwood said on the Analysis Show. “If you have a chance, if you need to score in big games, Aguero is the man for me. “Sometimes he might spring a surprise and play two of them, he’s done that for a few games this year. Jesus up with [Aguero]. “If I’m on Man United’s team-sheet, if I’m Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I really do not want to see Jesus and Aguero in that side. Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Kane shock, Sancho transfer decision, Woodward’s new Pogba stance [BLOG]

Man Utd backed to complete £160m double transfer, Harry Kane shock decision, Arsenal talks [BLOG]

Man Utd make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sack decision because of Mauricio Pochettino stance [REPORT]

“I think it would be a massive plus if Pep was to go with that. “Who knows? He’s so unpredictable in his line up.” United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has had a fine start at Old Trafford since his January move from Sporting Lisbon. Sherwood believes the Portugal international could form a formidable midfield partnership with Paul Pogba.

Pogba, who is heavily linked with a move away from United this summer, is set to return to first-team training next week following his ankle injury. “I think they would be magnificent together,” Sherwood added. “When he’s back I believe someone of Paul Pogba’s ilk will come back with a professionalism of playing for the biggest club in the world and want to prove – even if he doesn’t want to be there next year – that he’s a top drawer player. “He will have been massively encouraged by looking at Bruno Fernandes coming to the club, performing like he has.