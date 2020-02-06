Man Utd prepared to take risk on deadline day with Edinson Cavani transfer discussed

Manchester United want to bring in a striker on transfer deadline after announcing the signing of Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United are prepared to take a risk on signing a striker before the 11pm transfer deadline on Friday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his frontline following the news Marcus Rashford is injured and could be sidelined until April.

That leaves United with just Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as their striker options. The Athletic claim the Red Devils could make a risky signing on deadline day because they recognise the need to add reinforcements if they want to finish in the top four. One name mentioned is Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani who will not be joining Atletico Madrid after the La Liga side pulled the plug on any deal.

The 32-year-old would demand high wages at Old Trafford, something which could cause a problem in getting any move over the line. Cavani has fallen down the pecking order in Paris with Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe all ahead of him. Other names mentioned are Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and Napoli’s Dries Mertens, although he is mote likely to make a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Earlier on Friday, Sky Sports’ James Cooper also gave an update on United’s plans after they sealed a deal for Bruno Fernandes. He said: “Solskjaer primarily wanted Fernandes this January, he went out to Lisbon to have a look at him and he fits the bill. He has great credentials coming from Portugal, doing a deal wasn’t easy with Sporting, but he is a Manchester United player now. “In terms of other acquisitions, Solskjaer would dearly love a striker but that might be too difficult to get over the line by 11pm on Friday.” United are currently fifth in the Premier League, six points behind Chelsea and know finishing in the top four would make a big difference to potential signings they could make in the summer.

On joining the Red Devils, Fernandes said: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club. “For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies. “I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. “It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.