Man Utd reach agreement with Odion Ighalo on personal terms for six-month loan deal

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Odion Ighalo on a short-term loan deal.
Manchester United may be about to secure the signing of Odion Ighalo after reportedly agreeing personal terms on a six-month short-term loan. The Red Devils have been desperate to bring in a new striker this month, particularly with Marcus Rashford out injured until April.
Erling Haaland was United’s top target heading into January, but the club pulled out of negotiations due to financial demands from the player’s agent and father.
The club then turned their focus to completing a move for Bruno Fernandes, which they finally finalised earlier this week.
But with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood the only options up top for Solskjaer, United have been key to bring in another striker heading into the 11pm deadline.
United had a bid rejected for Josh King last night with the club soon moving their attention to Igahlo.
Negotiations were said to be difficult with the Nigerian forward currently playing for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.
However, Sky Sports now claim there has been a breakthrough in negotiations.
It is said the striker has agreed personal terms on a short-term move to Old Trafford.
And United have the option to buy the 30-year-old in the summer.
Now the Premier League side face a race against time to complete the deal before the 11pm deadline.
Igahlo rose to prominence in English football with Watford as he helped lead them to promotion from the Championship in 2015.
That good form in front of goal continued in his debut campaign in the Premier League as he netted 15 times – more than the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Anthony Martial.