Man Utd reach agreement with Odion Ighalo on personal terms for six-month loan deal

Manchester United may be about to secure the signing of Odion Ighalo after reportedly agreeing personal terms on a six-month short-term loan. The Red Devils have been desperate to bring in a new striker this month, particularly with Marcus Rashford out injured until April.

Erling Haaland was United’s top target heading into January, but the club pulled out of negotiations due to financial demands from the player’s agent and father.

The club then turned their focus to completing a move for Bruno Fernandes, which they finally finalised earlier this week.

But with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood the only options up top for Solskjaer, United have been key to bring in another striker heading into the 11pm deadline.

United had a bid rejected for Josh King last night with the club soon moving their attention to Igahlo.