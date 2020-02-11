Man Utd role for Odion Ighalo against Chelsea emerges after transfer announcement

Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo on transfer deadline day and he could make his debut against Chelsea after the winter break.

Manchester United are set to name Odion Ighalo on the bench for their Premier League clash with Chelsea after the winter break, according to reports. The Nigeria international signed on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day until the end of the season.

Manchester United signed Ighalo on transfer deadline day, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turning to the Nigeria international in his moment of need. The club wanted a forward following the injury to Marcus Rashford, with the England international set to miss the next three months through injury. United spent the early hours of deadline day trying to land Josh King – but gave up on signing the Norway striker when Bournemouth demanded £40million. After that they then swooped to land Ighalo on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. And the Manchester Evening News say he's expected to be on the bench for the club's game against Chelsea after the winter break.

United go up against the Blues on February 17 in the biggest match of their Premier League season. Six points currently separate the two sides, who are both competing to finish in the Premier League top four. And Ighalo is primed to start from the bench. He is expected to be used primarily as a back-up striker with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood above him in the pecking order. And whether he can be a United hit is something only time will tell, with some sceptical over his suitability.

Solskjaer explained his decision to land Ighalo when asked about the Nigeria international on Saturday night. “He’s a different type of striker – a proven goal-scorer, a physical presence,” the Norwegian said. “It gives us a chance to rest Mason (Greenwood) and Anthony (Martial) at times. We want to go far in the Europa League, FA Cup. It was important we have another type of striker to use. “Marcus (Rahsford) is out for a little while and with him back we’re a different team.” Meanwhile, the 30-year-old’s agent Atta Aneke has explained how things materialised and when the striker knew he was on his way to Old Trafford.