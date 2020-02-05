Man Utd salary details for Bruno Fernandes emerge as Sporting transfer saga takes twist

Manchester United remain keen on signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes before the end of the January transfer window.

Manchester United are still hopeful of signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon before Friday’s transfer deadline, reports say. And the Portugal international is expected to earn a big wage should the move go ahead.

Fernandes to Manchester United has been a saga that has dominated the January transfer window so far. At the start of the month a deal looked like a formality, with the Red Devils appearing on the cusp of landing the 25-year-old. However, during the week it was claimed United had called off their pursuit of the Portugal international and were looking at cheaper alternatives instead. The Sun say, though, that the Red Devils are still hopeful of landing Fernandes this month. And the 25-year-old is reportedly expected to earn a wage of £120,000-a-week should the transfer, as expected, go ahead.

While that's alot of money, it would make him nowhere near being the best-paid player at the club. David De Gea is currently the club's highest-earner, taking home £375,000-a-week after signing a new contract back in September. Paul Pogba is then next on the list, earning £290,000-a-week. And Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Juan Mata and Luke Shaw would all earn more than Fernandes as well. Reports in Portugal have today suggested that Sporting believe the transfer will happen in the end, despite the club's so far being apart in price.

Sporting reportedly expect to receive an overall sum of about £60million after initially holding out for £68m. The Primeira Liga giants are strapped for cash and need to get Fernandes off the wage bill in order to balance the books. Meanwhile, European football expert Andy Brassell reckons Fernandes has an element of former United captain Bryan Robson’s tenacity and goalscoring to his game. “He is a player who has been outstanding last season and this; 31 goals from midfield last season and 17 in 21 so far this term, in not a great Sporting team,” he said. “I will allow myself a little Bryan Robson comparison with the way he charges late into the penalty area, but with greater frequency.