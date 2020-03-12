Man Utd sent Liverpool and Man City warning by Wayne Rooney ahead of FA Cup showdown

Wayne Rooney had an important message for his former club Manchester United ahead of the FA Cup clash with Derby.

Wayne Rooney warned Manchester United that it will take time to reach Liverpool and Manchester City’s status in the Premier League. United legend Rooney spent 13 years at Old Trafford where he won a staggering 16 trophies and became the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

England’s record goalscorer moved back to Everton in 2017 before his transfer to the MLS for DC United and now plays for Championship side Derby. The 34-year-old great is set to go up against his former side tonight as the Rams take on United in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Pride Park (7.45pm). Rooney has been following the Red Devils’ season and warned the club to forget about getting a quick fix, like they thought they would get when they hired Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho at the helm.

The legendary striker insists that it will take some time until they reach Liverpool and City’s heights, as both clubs needed a few years to get the right squad together. Rooney said: “It’s not going to happen [as a quick fix]. They’ve tried that with van Gaal, with Mourinho.

“If you look at Liverpool and what they’ve done, and Man City, you’re not going to buy a team to go and challenge with them. You see with Liverpool – they’ve built that team. “[Pep] Guardiola has gradually brought more players in and his way of playing. “So United have to be a bit patient and try and build a team that will be able to challenge those two. The Manchester United fans need to be a bit patient with what is going on. “I love Manchester United as a football club. I want them to win and I want them to be successful.

“But for this game, I want them to lose. I want us to try to get to the quarter-finals and progress.” Rooney scored a staggering 253 goals in 559 appearances at United where he also won five Premier League titles. He also played a key role behind the Manchester giants’ Champions League triumph in 2008 when they beat Chelsea in the final. Rooney’s experience will be vital tonight for Derby as he is no stranger to the FA Cup, having won it in 2016.

