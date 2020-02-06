Man Utd slammed over Odion Ighalo transfer as Ed Woodward and Glazers questioned

Manchester United have been slammed for their decision to sign Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window.

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, have come under criticism for their running of the club by former Tottenham and United player Garth Crooks. The former footballer and now BBC football analyst believes the club’s owners are to blame for the situation chief Ed Woodward and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer find themselves in.

“Such extraordinary indifference by those who own the club to what is clearly a crisis as far as United fans are concerned is starting to grate,” Crooks said in his BBC column. “This perceived contempt by the owners to the concerns of fans has erupted into threatening behaviour towards executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. “When in fact the Glazer family are to blame – and guess what? Solskjaer and Woodward have been left holding the baby.” Ahead of the January window Solskjaer had spoken about his desire to continue with his plan to overhaul the club, but last month was far from a smooth operation by United. JUST IN: Odion Ighalo shirt number at Man Utd revealed after deadline day transfer

In the summer the club sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and decided against finding a replacement in the same window. The club had been planning to bring in a striker during the January window, but this became an even more of a priority following the long-term injury suffered by Marcus Rashford. United saw their main transfer target, Erling Braut Haaland join Borussia Dortmund on January 1 and then the club struggled to capture other targets.

Edison Cavani ended up staying at Paris Saint-Germain, despite only having six months left on his contract, Jean-Kevin Augustin choose Leeds United over a move to Old Trafford and a deal with Bournemouth for Joshua King never materialised. Then on deadline day United surprised many people when it was announced they had agreed to sign Odion Ighalo on a loan from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua until the rest of the season. The former Watford striker scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Shenhua last season. And while Crooks thinks Ighalo can do a job in the Premier League, he doesn’t think the Nigerian has the same abilities as Lukaku, who has 20 goals in 29 appearances for Inter Milan this season.

“Who sells Romelu Lukaku and replaces him (if only in the short term) with Odion Ighalo?” Crooks asked in his column. “Manchester United it would appear. “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sold the Belgium international to Inter Milan and now finds himself in the middle of a striker crisis having lost Marcus Rashford, his most valued goalscorer, to a rather unfortunate but avoidable back injury. “Ighalo is a proven striker made very much in Solskjaer’s image. “Professional, a team player and most importantly just happy to be at the club of his dreams. But the Nigerian is not in Lukaku’s class, even if he is only on loan.”