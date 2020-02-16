Man Utd slash Paul Pogba asking price amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest

Paul Pogba could finally get his wish of leaving Manchester United.

Manchester United will let Paul Pogba leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window, and have slashed their asking price for him. The French midfielder has barely played this season due to injuries, and United staff are reportedly unhappy with his antics off the field.

Pogba looks like he is finally set to leave the Red Devils after three years. United broke the world transfer record for the Frenchman in 2016 after forking out £89million to sign him from Juventus. But since then, he has failed to lift the team to the levels fans had hoped. They have finished in the top four only once during his time in the Premier League. JUST IN: Liverpool must win the treble to be remembered like Man Utd’s 1999

And after a summer of uncertainty last season, fans appear to have given up hope on the Frenchman. The Red Devils reportedly asked for £190m for Pogba, looking to double the fee they paid for him. But that proved to be too much for Real Madrid, who weren’t prepared to fork up the cash for him having forked out £275m on other players – including Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy. Now, however, they could be set to revitalise their interest, with United prepared to slash their asking price. DON’T MISS Paul Pogba’s Man Utd exit ‘done’ and he has ‘checked out’ says pundit Man Utd chief Woodward ready to green light £60m transfer and more Man Utd urged to make decision with Sergio Romero backed to leave

The Sun reports that United will ask for £150m this summer – amid reports that Juventus will try to bring the star back to Italy. Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has caused controversy at Old Trafford this season, having been vocally critical of United chiefs. Earlier this week, Raiola told Juve fans to keep dreaming of a return for the Frenchman, hinting there was still a chance of him returning to Turin. “Juve fans should dream, because if you do not dream, then you are dead,” he said.