Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes sends Chelsea fans into a frenzy with Jorginho penalty choice

Manchester United were 1-0 up against Watford at half-time on Sunday afternoon, after a first-half penalty from Bruno Fernandes. But, the midfielder’s choice of penalty style enraged Chelsea fans, who accused him of copying Jorginho.

Fernandes won the penalty, after being fouled by goalkeeper Ben Foster. Foster came charging off his line to try and beat Fernandes to a lose ball. But, the January signing got there first, and went down after being clipped by the goalkeeper. His subsequent penalty gave the Red Devils the lead at Old Trafford.

Fernandes’ penalty was similar to the style adopted by Chelsea star Jorginho. He ran up to the ball, skipped, and then struck the ball. The quick skip meant that the goalkeeper was forced into committing, leaving Fernandes to slide the ball into the opposite corner. Chelsea supporters weren’t happy that Fernandes decided to use Jorginho’s trick, and joked that he has pictures of the Italian on his bedroom wall.

“Bruno just copied Jorginho’s penalty kick,” claimed one Chelsea fan. Another supporter added: “Obviously Bruno is a fan of Jorginho…” A Twitter user said: “Jorginho kind of penalty kick from bruno Fernandes.” “Bruno is a btec jorginho,” added one Chelsea fan.

Another supporter said: “Bruno Fernandes does the Jorginho peno… ffs I’m fuming.” “Bruno Fernandes has pictures of Jorginho in his bedroom,” joked one Blues fan. Another said: “Jorginho: ‘Bruno Fernandes how dare you?’” “Bruno Fernandes watches videos of Jorginho,” claimed a Chelsea supporter.