Man Utd star Eric Bailly discusses Old Trafford future – and gives Bruno Fernandes verdict

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has admitted he’s loving life at Old Trafford and keen to stay at the club. The Ivory Coast international also praised new team-mate Bruno Fernandes, who has dazzled since joining during the January transfer window.

Manchester United star Bailly signed a new Old Trafford contract earlier this season. And the defender has admitted he's happy to be at the club, vowing to give his all over the coming months. "For me it was very important," said the centre-back, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham. "At a time when I was suffering a little bit and struggling with my injury, the club showed great confidence, enough to extend my contract, and it gives me a real feeling of prestige to be able to continue being part of this squad and this club. "The feeling then is that I want to pay back that faith and confidence they've shown in me and being part of something here." United have seen Bailly struggle with injuries throughout his time in Manchester.

He was signed by Jose Mourinho but has found it difficult to stay fit, resulting in Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defensive double act. And Bailly admitted that he found the recovery period difficult, adding: "Basically it was in different stages. "I started the first phase of my rehab and recuperation out in Spain, so the people who knew me there followed my rehab during the early stages after the op. "Then the second stage started back here in Manchester. That's where I started the intensive gym work, and all my work out on the pitch as well and any other kind of exercise that I might do, leading through to when I went back to training with the group and getting myself fit. "I used to work on my own after my rehab sessions in the day and would finish quite late. "This was very important for me to be able to be fully fit for when I came back."

“This was very important for me to be able to be fully fit for when I came back.” In January, United signed Bruno Fernandes. And Bailly rates both the Portugal international and fellow new team-mate Odion Ighalo highly. “I think it’s always important to welcome new players into the fold to keep progressing the team,” he said. “Back in the summer we managed to get Harry, Aaron and Daniel in, who’ve really been a big part of things from the word go and they’ve really added to the squad.