Man Utd star Luke Shaw explains what Bruno Fernandes is doing on the training ground

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is not only making an impact on the pitch but also on the training ground too, insists Luke Shaw.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for the club on Sunday, in the club’s 3-0 win over Watford and Luke Shaw has revealed how the January signing has been helping the club on and off the pitch.

Fernandes scored his first goal for the club from the penalty spot. The £47m January signing from Sporting Lisbon was taken out by Watford keeper Ben Foster, but he then stepped up to place the ball into the bottom right corner from 12-yards out. The goal gave United the lead going into half-time and after the break Fernandes also grabbed two assists as the Red Devils continued their chase for a top-four finish. The Portuguese first found Anthony Martial, who scored a fantastic chip, and followed this up by laying the ball off to Mason Greenwood, who proceeded to blast the ball into the roof of the net with 15 minutes left in the game.

Fernandes scored 63 goals and provided 52 assists for Sporting before making the switch to Old Trafford and Shaw thinks his new team-mate will be looking to use his leadership skills as well as his talents on the field to help the club. “He’s had a massive impact,” Shaw told MUTV. “He’s only been here for such a short time but it feels like he’s been here for a while. DON’T MISS Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho opens up on Dele Alli’s furious reaction to substitution [TEAM NEWS] Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech ‘shows major difference’ between Blues and Man Utd [TRANSFER NEWS] Jurgen Klopp issues Champions League warning to Liverpool stars after Man City admission [TEAM NEWS]

“You can tell he was a leader at Sporting and I think he wants to bring that leadership skill here to help the team as much as he can off the pitch as well as on it. “Hopefully he can keep that up, he’s not been here long but he’s already shining for us and it’s great to see.” After the game Fernandes admitted it was a dream to score at Old Trafford. “This is the day every player wants to have,” he said. “I feel lucky to score.