Man Utd star Maguire shows leadership prowess with Greenwood moment in Tranmere win

Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood both score in the club’s 6-0 FA Cup win over Tranmere on Sunday.

Manchester United star Harry Maguire used his status as club captain to give the club’s penalty against Tranmere to Mason Greenwood. Greenwood and Maguire were both on target as the Red Devils cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a fine display at Prenton Park.

Manchester United went into the FA Cup clash with Tranmere under pressure after failing to win three of their last four matches across all competitions. And the Red Devils produced a brilliant display to make the fifth round of the competition. Maguire put United in front early on with a thunderbolt strike, before Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones found the net. Greenwood then added gloss to the win, scoring from the penalty spot after Tahith Chong had been brought down inside the area. And BBC Sport's Simon Stone has taken to the website's live blog to reveal that Maguire stepped in to ensure Greenwood take the penalty.

"Harry Maguire had the final say over who was taking that penalty," he said. "He stepped in and gave the ball to 18-year-old Mason Greenwood, who sent Scott Davies the wrong way. "The Tranmere fans are still singing. It's all they have left now." Maguire was given the United captaincy earlier this month following the departure of veteran Ashley Young to Inter Milan. Young, who got an assist for his new club against Cagliari this afternoon, opted to leave United after eight-and-a-half years.

And it appears Maguire is already using his new status to throw his weight around – with the Red Devils all the better for it. Solskjaer lauded the England international upon giving him the armband, saying: “Harry is wearing the captain’s armband and will keep wearing it. “He’s been a leader in the group, I’ve been impressed by his leadership skills, so he will continue wearing the armband. “He’s come in and everything about him tells me he’s a leader, he’s part of a group we’ve had that have been leading this young group, David (de Gea), Marcus (Rashford), Harry, so Harry will keep on wearing the armband.”