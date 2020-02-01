Man Utd star Marcus Rashford sends message to team-mates after missing Liverpool clash

Marcus Rashford sent a message to his Manchester United team-mates after being omitted from the squad to face Liverpool at Anfield.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has said he “would have done anything to be involved” against Liverpool today and is “really disappointed” to miss out on his side’s crunch match at Anfield. The England international faced late fitness tests to see whether he could make the matchday squad on Sunday afternoon but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided he was not fit enough to be involved.

United’s talisman did not stay with the squad on Saturday night at the Lowry Hotel and was duly missing from the teamsheets which were distributed among the newsroom at 3.30pm. Rashford picked up an injury last Saturday against Norwich but was rushed back into action in midweek against Wolves in the FA Cup as Solskjaer sought a goal. The United boss admitted his decision “backfired”, however, as Rashford suffered a blow to his lower back was caused him to be withdrawn from play after a 16-minute cameo. After confirmation came that he would miss out on United’s trip to Anfield, Rashford took to Twitter to express how gutted he was. Liverpool vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League updates from Anfield

"Would have done anything to be involved today so really disappointed to miss out," he wrote. "Come on boys!" Solskjaer was asked about the 22-year-old prior to the game and confirmed he would spend a short time on the sidelines. "Rashford? He's aggravated his back, he's had some trouble," Solskjaer began. "We're going to give him time to recover and rest before we put him back on the pitch.

“I wouldn’t expect him to be back in the next few weeks. Mid-season break? I’m not sure we’ll see him before then.” Rashford scored in United’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool in October which remains the only game in which the Reds have dropped points this season. In place of him is Anthony Martial, who appears to be playing alongside Daniel James in a wide strike duo. United are underdogs heading into the game but Roy Keane believes his former side can upset the bookies.

“The word upset has been mentioned,” the Irishman said on Sky Sports before the game. “Manchester United getting a result against Liverpool is not an upset. It’s Manchester United. “They’ll have to play well, particularly the goalkeeper, but they’re more than capable of getting a result. “It will be very difficult, it’s always a tough game. But this idea that it’s beyond them to get a result here [at Anfield]is ridiculous.”

Man Utd team to face Liverpool De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Andreas; James, Martial. Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood

