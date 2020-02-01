Man Utd star Sergio Romero ‘okay’ after crashing Lamborghini in horror Carrington smash

Manchester United star Sergio Romero is “okay” after he was involved in a car crash this morning in his Lamborghini.

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been involved in a car crash this morning in Carrington. The club have confirmed that he’s okay, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Photos and videos of Romero emerged on social media this morning. The pictures show the Argentinian goalkeeper’s Lamborghini diverted off the main road near the Carrington training ground. The incident occurred on the Carrington Spur Road, through Ashton. The car is seen underneath a roadside barrier, with the bumper crunched at the front, and a number of scrapes on the back.

Based on the tyre marks on the road, the Lamborghini appears to have skidded off of the road and into the barriers. Manchester United Football Club confirmed that Romero was okay after the incident, and escaped unhurt. He went on to training with the rest of the squad, after the Red Devils were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool on Sunday. The 32-year-old wasn’t involved at Anfield, and watched from the bench as his side lost against their arch-rivals.

Defender Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 14th minute. Despite United piling on the pressure in the final minutes, Mohamed Salah scored late on to secure the win for Jurgen Klopp’s side. United are now 30 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table, having played one match more. Despite the defeat, the Red Devils remained in fifth place in the league, after a number of teams around them failed to win.

I’m hearing our 2nd choice keeper Sergio Romero was involved in an accident near Carrington…..sources say he is more than okay after the crash….training with the squad Sergio saves!!! Sergio has been saved!! ������������������������������������������������������������������������#mufc pic.twitter.com/vsOKGcLDHa — MUFC RETWEETS KING™������ (@nanaKingSnr) January 20, 2020

Romero is yet to feature for United in the Premier League this season. Since arriving at the club in 2015, he’s only made seven league appearances for the club. He’s largely serving as a back-up to first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea. But, he has been used extensively in cup competitions for the Red Devils.