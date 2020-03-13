Man Utd team news: Predicted 3-4-1-2 formation for Man City clash – Ighalo decision

Manchester United go up against Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United are likely to play three at the back for Sunday’s match against Manchester City at Old Trafford. And Odion Ighalo may be set for his first Premier League start for the club after scoring twice in their 3-0 FA Cup win over Derby County on Thursday night.

Manchester United go up against Manchester City aiming to extend their unbeaten run, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side yet to lose since the 2-0 defeat to Burnley in December. The Red Devils have won six of their nine matches in the time since that game to boost their hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four. And they're likely to go strong for Sunday's derby, with Solskjaer keen to beat Pep Guardiola for the third time this season. David De Gea should start between the sticks. The Spain international was at fault for Everton's goal in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park last weekend. He was rested for the win over Derby, with Sergio Romero taking his place, but the 29-year-old will likely be given a chance to bounce back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a slight doubt but the former Crystal Palace star should still make the game in time. He and Brandon Williams are likely to be wing-backs with Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw starting in the middle. Like Wan-Bissaka, it's also far from certain that Harry Maguire will be back in time. But Solskjaer's words after the win over Derby suggest the England international will make the game just in time. Even if he's not 100 per cent fit, United may decide to risk the 27-year-old in what represents possibly their biggest game of the season. Fred and Scott McTominay will likely be selected to play in midfield, with Paul Pogba still out injured.

And Bruno Fernandes will potentially be deployed ahead of the duo, charged with the task of creating chances. Ighalo and Anthony Martial could then start up top with Solskjaer aware a win would represent a massive strike forward for his side. And that would mean Mason Greenwood being left on the bench as an impact sub. Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the game, Solskjaer has issued a warning to City. “We were played off the park for 15 minutes,” admitted Solskjaer. “Our heads went for a spell, thinking that we had to recover the game in 10 minutes when you don’t have to. “We have learnt from that one, definitely.