Man Utd team news: Predicted 3-4-1-2 line-up vs Liverpool – Solskjaer to change formation?

Manchester United travel to Anfield today in hope of being the first Premier League side to beat Liverpool this season – but which 11 players will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer start?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to revert to the tactics which served Manchester United well in their last encounter against Liverpool and field a back-three at Anfield today. Solskjaer set United up in a 3-4-1-2 formation when Liverpool visited Old Trafford in October, largely nullifying the Reds in a 1-1 draw which remains the only Premier League game this season in which Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped points.

The United boss was boosted with the return of Eric Bailly this week and the Ivory Coast international could fill in on the left side of a back-three commanded by Harry Maguire. The £80million man – now United's club captain following the departure of Ashley Young to Inter Milan – is Solskjaer's most trusted defender and is likely to have Victor Lindelof on his right. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has functioned well as a wing-back this season and should resume his demanding spot on the flank as he did for the draw in October. Young occupied the opposite touchline that day but impressive youngster Brandon Williams should assume that role, with Solskjaer reckoning the academy graduate is ready to play on the big stage.

"I think he's been absolutely outstanding since he's come in," Solskjaer said. "Every challenge we've put in front of him he's tackled head on. "He's only 19. He's had 10 or 11 starts, but he reminds me so much of the mentality of Gary Neville and I think he'll enjoy going to Anfield, to put it that way." In central midfield, Solskjaer's hand is forced with Fred and Nemanja Matic the only realistic options for what will be defensively-minded roles. The No 10 position is one of contention for Solskjaer, with Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all vying for a starting spot.

Mata has impressed of late with his incision in the final third but Andreas earned the nod in October and has shown tactical nous in the playmaker berth. Given Lingard’s sketchy form, Andreas will likely get the nod with a split front two ahead of him. Solskjaer’s wide forwards – Daniel James and Marcus Rashford – combined to score United’s goal against Liverpool three months ago and Solskjaer has favoured the tactic in big games throughout his tenure. Rashford is expected to miss the game, however, after not travelling with the squad to the Lowry Hotel on Saturday night.

Solskjaer said on United’s top scorer on Friday: “I can’t tell you now [if he’ll be fit for Liverpool]. “As I said with Harry a few weeks ago, of course we’re going to give him the absolute amount of time to find out. “We’re going to do some more checks and treatment with him today. Yesterday of course was just a recovery day anyway and some treatment for him. “I haven’t seen him this morning, but I’m not going to hold my breath.

“I would probably think that he wouldn’t be ready, but let’s see. There’s still 48 hours, more than that, so let’s see.” As a result, jet-heeled James will most likely be accompanied by Anthony Martial up front, with Solskjaer sticking to his usual approach of keeping natural goalscorer Mason Greenwood, 18, on the bench. Man Utd predicted line-up vs Liverpool (3-4-1-2): De Gea; Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly; Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Andreas; James, Martial.

