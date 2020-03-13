Man Utd team news: Predicted 3-4-1-2 line-up vs Man City – Injury updates on three players

Manchester United face Manchester City in a must-win Premier League clash today, and Express Sport is on hand with all the team news and the predicted line-up. New signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo will both be playing in their first Manchester Derby fixtures since joining the club in January.

United are expected to play an attacking line-up against City today as they look to keep up the pace in the race for the top five.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that a win for his team will see them leap up to fourth spot in the table – provided Chelsea suffer defeat against Everton in the early game.

The Red Devils have very few injury concerns, but Solskjaer was swearing on the condition of three players ahead of the game.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James were all touch-and-go before the game, but are expected to be involved today.

