Man Utd team news: Predicted 3-4-1-2 line-up vs Man City – Injury updates on three players

Manchester United take on Manchester City today, and Express Sport is on hand with all the team news.
Manchester United face Manchester City in a must-win Premier League clash today, and Express Sport is on hand with all the team news and the predicted line-up. New signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo will both be playing in their first Manchester Derby fixtures since joining the club in January.
United are expected to play an attacking line-up against City today as they look to keep up the pace in the race for the top five.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know that a win for his team will see them leap up to fourth spot in the table – provided Chelsea suffer defeat against Everton in the early game.
The Red Devils have very few injury concerns, but Solskjaer was swearing on the condition of three players ahead of the game.
Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James were all touch-and-go before the game, but are expected to be involved today.
JUST IN: Man Utd hero Berbatov explains advantage they can exploit against Man City
Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Solskjaer confirmed he was planning to reexamine both James and Wan-Bissaka on Saturday ahead of the game.
“I hope so, yes,” he said when asked if the pair would feature.
“But none of them have been training yet since the last game, so we’ve got to look at them on Saturday probably because tomorrow is a recovery day.”
Solskjaer also provided an update on Maguire, who missed Monday’s FA Cup win over Derby on Monday.
DON’T MISS
Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard trolled by Demba Ba over Chelsea slip
Man City manager Pep Guardiola eager to sign Chelsea rising star as soon as possible
Rio Ferdinand reveals what Mike Phelan said to him about current Man Utd team
“Well, he’s touch and go because he rolled his ankle but hopefully he’ll recover quickly,” he said.
“I wasn’t going to rest him today, I didn’t give him a day off birthday-wise but I hope he’ll be fit.”
United are expected to give Mason Greenwood some minutes today alongside Odion Ighalo.
Nigerian forward Ighalo scored twice against Derby on Monday, and is set to be rewarded with a spot in the starting XI today.
In defence, Luke Shaw should start on the left-hand-side of a back three, with Maguire and Bailly alongside him.
Ahead of them, Brandon Williams will play at left wing-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the other side.
De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Bailly; Williams, Fred, McTominay, Wan-Bissaka; Fernandes; Ighalo, Greenwood