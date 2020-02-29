Odion Ighalo is in line to make his Manchester United debut when the Red Devils face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight (8pm).

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Chelsea – Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Odion Ighalo could make his debut when Manchester United return to Premier League action against Chelsea tonight. The Nigerian striker joined on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window but has been kept away from training amid the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

Ighalo did not test positive for the virus but was put on a two-week incubation period – ending this weekend – as part of the government's precautionary procedures. This means he only trained with his new Manchester United team-mates for the first time on Sunday, but Solskjaer is set to include him in the squad against Chelsea. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said: "I never said he was going to be ready to play on Monday. "He'll be involved with us and he'll travel down with us and, obviously, now he's out of that two-week period of precaution and it's a precaution we've made."

"He'll travel with us and let's see if he's involved or not. "He's done his [training programme]and it was always going to be a case of him having to integrate into the group anyway after having been out in China. He needs to get used to the players and the team and up to speed as quick as he can." Solskjaer reflected on his own United debut, coming on as a substitute and scoring against Blackburn Rovers in 1996.

"I didn't have to have a training session to come on and do something," he said.

"As a striker, sometimes you just get thrown out there and do what you can. It might be that he'll have to come off the bench and get us a goal and then he just does whatever he's always done." With Ighalo expected to start on the bench, Mason Greenwood could be given a chance to impress from the off. The teenager already has 10 goals this season, having stepped up in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford, and is in contention to line up on the left of the front line. Anthony Martial should spearhead the attack once more while Daniel James is favourite to start on the right flank.

“As a striker, sometimes you just get thrown out there and do what you can. It might be that he’ll have to come off the bench and get us a goal and then he just does whatever he’s always done.” With Ighalo expected to start on the bench, Mason Greenwood could be given a chance to impress from the off. The teenager already has 10 goals this season, having stepped up in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford, and is in contention to line up on the left of the front line. Anthony Martial should spearhead the attack once more while Daniel James is favourite to start on the right flank.

January signing Bruno Fernandes will therefore occupy the No 10 role, although Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata are further options for Solskjaer. The Norwegian revealed that Scott McTominay travelled to United’s winter training camp in Marbella but is still short of match fitness and will miss out again. Paul Pogba also remains sidelined but Nemanja Matic is available after serving a one-match ban and should line up alongside Fred in central midfield. Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams are in competition for a spot at left-back, with the former getting the nod last time out in the 0-0 draw with Wolves.

The rest of the back four is settled with Aaron Wan-Bissaka first-choice on the right while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are established in central defence. David De Gea will complete the starting XI, although the Spaniard has just five clean sheets from 25 Premier League matches so far this season. Solskjaer revealed that Axel Tuanzebe also attended the winter training camp in Spain but is not ready to feature while Timothy Fosu-Mensah is also still on the treatment table. Chelsea are likely to be without Christian Pulisic while Tammy Abraham is a slight doubt after his recent fitness issues.

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Chelsea – Premier League De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Matic, Fred; James, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial

