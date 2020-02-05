Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a number of big selection decisions to make when Manchester United take on Manchester City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Manchester City – Carabao Cup

Manchester United have it all to do when they face Manchester City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at the Etihad. The Red Devils trail 3-1 after a sobering defeat at Old Trafford and remain without six players for the return fixture due to injury.

The extensive list of absentees, added to some eye-catching performances against Tranmere Rovers on Sunday, leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a team selection headache. Marcus Rashford is one of the most high-profile stars sidelined, with the England international suffering from a double stress fracture in his lower back. Meanwhile, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are also on the treatment table with ankle and knee issues respectively to leave United short of midfield options. Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are also out due to fitness problems, while several players staked a claim for a starting spot during the FA Cup rout over Tranmere. Edinson Cavani stance on January transfer as Chelsea and Man Utd plot deadline-buster deal

Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood were all on target in the FA Cup fourth round tie and will hope to have done enough to earn another run-out. Rashford’s late goal in the first leg has given United a slim chance of stunning City on their home turf, but the frontman’s injury leaves Solskjaer requiring firepower from another source. There are concerns that Rashford could be out for two months, although the player himself has vowed to return rapidly. Speaking on Twitter, the 22-year-old said: “Blink and I’ll be back, fitter than ever. Kobe Bryant dead: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi lead footballers’ tributes to NBA icon

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks out on potential sacking after Tranmere win

Man Utd owners the Glazers set two targets for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in order to avoid sack

“I’ll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top four.” Greenwood has impressed with 10 goals already across this season all senior competitions, despite his limited match action, and will hope to deputise on the left flank. Anthony Martial will continue to lead the line, having also scored during his 45-minutes outing against Tranmere, but Solskjaer could shake things up on the right wing. Daniel James has been deployed there most often this season but Dalot’s strong attacking display at the weekend has moved the Portuguese into contention for another call-up.

Lingard’s return to form, albeit against lesser opposition, also muddies the waters for Solskjaer but Juan Mata is most likely to operate in the No 10 role. The Spaniard has been key in the last month with match-winning performances against Norwich and Wolves while Andreas Pereira has failed to fire. Nemanja Matic has been enjoying a resurgence of late and is almost certain to start alongside Fred in central midfield due to a lack of viable alternatives. Luke Shaw started against Tranmere so Brandon Williams could come back into the starting XI, although the youngster struggled to contain Riyad Mahrez in the first leg – bolstering the case for Shaw to retain his spot.

Phil Jones is expected to drop to the bench if Solskjaer reverts to his favoured 4-2-3-1, leaving Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire in central defence. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will return at right-back to try and shackle Raheem Sterling while Sergio Romero would expect to start in goal once again. However, David De Gea surprisingly got the nod in the first leg so Solskjaer could opt for his No 1 between the posts once more. As for City, the reigning Carabao Cup champions are without Leroy Sane but have no other injury concerns.

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Manchester City – Carabao Cup Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Dalot, Mata, Greenwood; Martial

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Manchester City – Carabao Cup