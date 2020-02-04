Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an injury update ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Tranmere Rovers this afternoon (3pm).

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Tranmere Rovers – FA Cup

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly could make his first competitive appearance of the season when the Red Devils face Tranmere at Prenton Park. The Ivorian has been sidelined with a serious knee injury suffered in pre-season but is in contention to face Rovers after proving his fitness.

United will take on Tranmere at the League One club’s stadium this afternoon after Rovers overcame Watford in their third-round replay on Thursday night. Concerns have been raised over the state of the home side’s pitch ahead of the tie, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed this will not influence his decision to select Bailly. “Eric has had a couple of behind-closed-doors games here,” said the United boss. “The pitch is not great but that’s the same for both of us and the players just have to be focused, ready, there are divots everywhere. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Man Utd talks with Ed Woodward ahead of transfer deadline

“This generation coming through, with astro turf and nice pitches, they get lazier in the heads. So Eric is probably one of them who’s more prepared for a game with that pitch. “So everyone’s got to be focused for both injuries and the bounce of the ball.” Solskjaer confirmed that Victor Lindelof is also available for selection after recovering from illness which ruled him out of the midweek defeat to Burnley. “Victor will be available again,” Solskjaer told MUTV. Paulo Dybala explains how close he was to completing Man Utd or Tottenham transfer

Michael Owen explains why Bruno Fernandes would be a waste of money for Man Utd

Man Utd transfer talks over Bruno Fernandes intensify as Ed Woodward eyes deal

“He’s recovered so it’s one more to choose from. That’s good and I don’t think anyone suffered any bad injuries, no, in midweek.” Axel Tuanzebe is still on the treatment table, with Solskjaer revealing the centre-back will not return until mid-February. “He’s had a difficult spell as well because it’s taken so much longer than we thought,” said Solskjaer. “We had to make sure he is fine when he gets back.”

Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Marcos Rojo remain sidelined while Timothy Fosu-Mensah is also doubtful and Marcus Rashford is a high-profile absentee. The England international has suffered a double stress fracture on his lower back and also has a floating bone in his foot, meaning an extended spell out of action. Despite so many injuries, Solskjaer is still expected to heavily rotate his squad with Sergio Romero deputising for first-choice goalkeeper David De Gea between the posts. Diogo Dalot should come in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back while Luke Shaw may replace Brandon Williams at left-back.

Harry Maguire will be relied upon to provide continuity at the back if Lindelof is not risked while Fred should retain his spot in central midfield. Nemanja Matic could be handed a well-earned rest so Andreas Pereira may be asked to operate in a deeper role while Jesse Lingard will line up at No 10. Mason Greenwood could lead the line but the youngster is more likely to start out wide if Anthony Martial is asked to operate as a lone striker once more. Finally, one of Tahith Chong or Angel Gomes will hope to feature on the left flank if Solskjaer relies on academy players to book United’s spot in the fifth round.

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Tranmere Rovers – FA Cup Romero; Dalot, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, Pereira; Greenwood, Lingard, Gomes; Martial

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Tranmere Rovers – FA Cup