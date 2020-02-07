Bruno Fernandes is in contention to make his Manchester United debut when the Red Devils return to Premier League action against Wolves at Old Trafford this afternoon (5.30pm).

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League

Bruno Fernandes will hope to make his first appearance since signing for Manchester United when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side host Wolves today. The Portuguese ace completed a £67.6million move from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday before taking part in his first training session with his new team-mates yesterday.

Solskjaer has confirmed that Fernandes will be part of the matchday squad, although it remains to be seen whether the Norwegian will hand the 25-year-old a start. Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Solskjaer said: “He’s fit enough to play and he’ll be involved definitely. “He’ll be in the squad. Let’s get the training out of the way today. “He’s had of course a few hectic days now and even with his little daughter’s three-year birthday yesterday, so I don’t know how much he will be involved, but he’s in the squad.” Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd confirmed as Portuguese star pens long-term deal

United fans will hope to see Fernandes get the nod in the No 10 role, with the Portuguese ace having scored 15 goals already this season for Sporting. He will face competition from Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, with the former having got the nod in the 1-0 win over Manchester City on Wednesday. Nemanja Matic was sent off during the Carabao Cup second leg so the Serbian is suspended for today’s clash with Wolves. Meanwhile, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are still sidelined due to injury so Solskjaer has limited options in central midfield. Jamie Carragher explains Josh King to Man Utd transfer theory amid deadline day rumours

Tottenham attempt to hijack Man Utd’s Odion Ighalo transfer deadline move with late talks

Man Utd switch attention to new striker as Josh King transfer deadline day move collapses

Fred is almost certain to continue and the Brazilian could be joined by Andreas Pereira, with his compatriot asked to play a deeper role than usual. United have fielded a 5-3-2 formation in recent weeks, with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial starting in attack. The pair have had to shoulder the attacking burden in the absence of Marcus Rashford, who is on the treatment table with a double stress fracture in his lower back. However, this weekend could see a return to the 4-2-3-1 line-up used earlier in the season – meaning Martial will lead the line on his own.

Daniel James could be handed a chance to impress from the off, after being on the bench in midweek. The Welshman is versatile enough to feature on either flank, while Greenwood is likely to operate on the opposite wing. Solskjaer will have a big decision to make at left-back with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams both pushing to establish themselves as first-choice. Williams has started four of the past five matches for United in the Premier League, suggesting he is favourite to get the nod against Wolves.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will start in central defence while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a certain pick at right-back. Finally, David De Gea will line up between the posts but Marcos Rojo is unavailable after departing to Estudiantes on loan until the end of the season. Axel Tuanzebe is also sidelined while Timothy Fosu-Mensah is yet to return to full fitness after his own injury issues. As for Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are without Ruben Vinagre due to injury but new signing Daniel Podence will hope to feature after joining from Olympiakos.

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pereira, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Martial

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League