Man Utd think two players won’t impact Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish transfer pursuits

Manchester United have insisted that staggered payments for Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka won’t impact their transfer plans this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to land Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa players Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish at the end of the season.

Manchester United boss Solskjaer has identified Sancho and Grealish as the players he wants to bring to the club above all others when the transfer window reopens.

Sancho is seen as the solution to the club’s right-wing woes, with the Red Devils struggling in that position since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid back in 2009.

Grealish, meanwhile, is viewed as the ideal playmaker having flourished for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season.

Deals for both players are likely to be costly.

Sancho reportedly has a price tag of £120million while it may take £60m to land Grealish.

United still haven’t Leicester and Crystal Palace all the money for Maguire and Wan-Bissaka, who signed in the summer.

But the Red Devils have told Bleacher Report that those staggered payments won’t impact the club’s transfer business.

