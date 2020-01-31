Man Utd to agree Bruno Fernandes transfer ‘in hours’, Arsenal deal, Chelsea, Liverpool

The January transfer window is open and Express Sport brings you updates throughout the day from the Premier League and around Europe.

Transfer news LIVE updates

Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd close

Crystal Palace agree deal

Sadio Mane urged to join Barcelona

Arsenal and Tottenham battle for Nathan Ake

Ashley Young’s farewell message

Willian to Tottenham

Liverpool scout Ben White

Sporting coach on Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd

Arsenal close in on Layvin Kurzawa

Chelsea latest

Transfer news LIVE updates Saturday, January 18 Sporting Lisbon manager Silas has given an update on Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United

Arsenal are closing in on Layvin Kurzawa from PSG

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has rubbished rumours linking Ross Barkley to West Ham

Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer in the top flight this January

Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd close Manchester United will agree a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes within the next few hours. United will raise their initial offer for Fernandes to £55million and £5m in bonuses, according to reports. The Portuguese may be at Anfield on Sunday to watch the Red Devils’ clash with Liverpool. United have been thrashing out the terms of a deal that will see Fernandes sign a five-year £150,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford. Fernandes played in Sporting’s 2-0 loss to Benfica on Friday night and appeared emotional at the final whistle. And now Portuguese newspaper Record say that a deal for Fernandes to join United is imminent. Record add that an understanding is being approached and in the next few hours, a full agreement will be reached between United and Sporting.

Crystal Palace agree deal Crystal Palace have agreed a substantial transfer fee with Dundee United to sign their talented youngster Scott Banks. Sources close to the Premier League side have confirmed that they have thrashed out a six figure fee to land the Scotland U19 international. Palace signed the winger on a pre-contract earlier this month and could have signed him for £200,000 in training compensation in the summer. Express Sport understand the deal is far in excess of that though and is worth significantly more in potential future add-ons. Palace have been interested in Banks for some time and failed with a bid in the summer. The Eagles weren’t the only Premier League club interested though with rivals Southampton also failing with a bid in the summer.

Sadio Mane urged to join Barcelona Liverpool forward Sadio Mane must join Barcelona or Real Madrid if he is to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or, claimed Mady Toure, who founded the Generation Foot academy in Dakar, where the striker once trained. “The fact Sadio has won the African Ballon d’Or will spur him on to win the European one too,” Toure told The Guardian. “That’s his objective. Sadio always told me he would become one of the best players in the world. “He said that to me and now he is among them but he has to leave Liverpool now. It’s his last year and he has to leave Liverpool when it’s up to go to Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

Arsenal and Tottenham battle for Nathan Ake Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake. Ake has been a mainstay in Eddie Howe’s backline over the past two seasons and has attracted interest from some of England’s biggest clubs. Manchester City are also known to be considering a move for Ake, but The Athletic claim both north London clubs are lurking. Arsenal have struggled defensively in the past few years and Mikel Arteta is keen to resolve those issues.

Ashley Young’s farewell message Ashley Young has sent a message to Manchester United fans after completing his move to Inter Milan. Young posted on his social media: “To Man Utd, you gave me the chance to play with legends, to win trophies, to work under the greatest manager in history and to be your captain. “Thank you for letting me be part of your story for eight-and-a-half years. “To the United fans, every time I walked on the pitch wearing your shirt I gave you my all. “Thank you for your support during the highs and the lows. I leave as one of you, see you again in an away end soon.”

Willian to Tottenham Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has urged the club to keep hold of winger Willian, as Tottenham reportedly aim to sign the Brazilian. The Evening Standard claim that Spurs are showing an interest in signing Willian, who snubbed the north London side in favour of Chelsea in 2013. AC Milan are also thought to be interested in Willian but Lampard wants to keep hold of the Brazilian. Willian moved to Chelsea from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala six-and-a-half years ago for £30million.

Liverpool scout Ben White Liverpool are keeping tabs on Ben White, the on-loan Leeds United centre-back, but have not officially firmed up their interest in the Englishman as of yet, per reports. Reports last year claimed that Reds scouts had been blown away buy the £20million-rated defender, who is on loan at Leeds in the Championship from Brighton. The 22-year-old has been an ever-present for Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion hopefuls, not missing a single minute of action in the league all season with the Whites a point off leaders West Brom after 27 games. He was even named PFA Player of the Month in August while was named the Championships’ Best Young Player in a poll ran by Sky Sports, beating the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Aleksandar Mitrovic. But The Athletic say that while Liverpool are watching White, they have not done any more than that. The Poole-born defender has caught the eye as Liverpool canvas potential back-up options to Dejan Lovren in the summer.

Sporting coach on Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd Sporting Lisbon boss Silas has admitted Bruno Fernandes “deserves” to play in the Premier League – but insists neither he or the player yet know whether he will join Manchester United before the Portuguese club’s next match. The two clubs have been in negotiations this week having also held face-to-face meetings in United’s London offices. Sporting captain Fernandes was in action for the Primeira Liga derby with neighbours Benfica on Friday night, as a Rafa Silva brace condemned the Lions to defeat. Afterwards, Silas was asked whether his skipper – who has 15 goals and 13 assists across all competitions this term – would still be a Sporting player by Tuesday night, when they take on Braga in the Taca da Liga semi-finals. “I hope not,” the manager told journalists. “So far we don’t know, nor does Bruno know. “We will try to keep him for more games, but it’s not up to us.”

Arsenal close in on Layvin Kurzawa Express Sport understands Mikel Arteta looks set to get PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa over the line but he has been left counting the cost of a miserable Arsenal window in the summer. Incredibly, with a centre-back and defensive midfielder still the long-term holes in the Arsenal squad, Unai Emery spent £73m on another attack-minded player to bolster a squad full of under-delivering creative players. Although Arteta was interested in his former protégé John Stones at Manchester City, it quickly became clear that the money is simply not there to fund such a move. Ditto Nathan Ake. Another season without Champions League revenue looks on the cards and the board will be nervous about over-investing this month until they can do a proper restructuring job in the summer under their new manager. That looks likely to involve a bit of additional fundraising – with the luxury of carrying Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre-Lacazette possibly something that needs to be sacrificed.

Chelsea latest Frank Lampard has insisted that if he can make a signing in the January transfer window he will – but says he won’t be rushed into buys that don’t improve his squad. Chelsea go into today’s clash with Newcastle at St James’s Park lying fourth in the Premier League with only one defeat in their last six games after their pre-Christmas wobble. The Chelsea manager said: “I won’t talk about any individuals and there is nothing as I say. “I’m going to be embarrassed by anything happening soon.

“What remains the same is that the window is open and if there’s anything when can do to improve us then we will attempt to do it. “We are working on that, but also I’m very aware of how I want the squad to be, and how much we must focus on what is our job in hand which is winning matches.” But on Barkley, the Chelsea manager insisted: “There’s no talk here of Ross Barkley going anywhere. “He is our player, he played the last couple of games and he has done very well and because of certain circumstances, Ross hasn’t featured as much here. But I have got a lot of faith in Ross. I am very happy with him. “Willian is also not going anywhere. We know his contract is up at the end of the season and he is in conversations with the club which is still ongoing. There’s no news on that. He is certainly our player.”

Transfer news LIVE updates

Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd close

Crystal Palace agree deal

Sadio Mane urged to join Barcelona

Arsenal and Tottenham battle for Nathan Ake

Ashley Young’s farewell message

Willian to Tottenham

Liverpool scout Ben White

Sporting coach on Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd

Arsenal close in on Layvin Kurzawa

Chelsea latest