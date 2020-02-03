Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Liverpool pre-contract agreement with Ed Woodward target

Manchester United transfer news, gossip and updates are coming in thick and fast. Express Sport is on hand to bring you all the very latest from Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer news LIVE updates: All the latest news and gossip from Old Trafford Tuesday, January 21 Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has told Dean Smith he’s staying in January Manchester United will conclude a deal for Bruno Fernandes in the next six days Red Devils chief Ed Woodward is set to table a £55million offer including add-ons Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly demanded complete freedom over transfers

Man Utd need Edinson Cavani Manchester United are in “desperate” need of characters in their squad and Edinson Cavani would help in improving that department, says former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop. Cavani has handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain and wants to leave six months before the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes. La Liga side Atletico Madrid are interested in the Uruguayan, with Chelsea also said to be keen on him. “Listen, I understand there are other clubs, Atleti and Chelsea, interested,” Hislop told ESPN FC. “In all honesty, if I’m Edinson Cavani, those two probably are more attractive to me right now. “But if you’re Manchester United and Edinson Cavani is available, you go after him, especially with Rashford being out for, what, [at least]six weeks they’re saying now. “You need goals, you need somebody playing through the middle, but more importantly I think Manchester United are in desperate need of characters, of players with personality and experience.

Jude Bellingham competition Arsenal have joined Manchester United in showing interest in Birmingham City teenager sensation Jude Bellingham and could have the edge on a deal, says transfer expert Duncan Castles. Castles says United have made a £25million bid to Birmingham for Bellingham. However, the Championship side would ideally prefer to keep the 16-year-old midfielder for the next 18 months. “I’ve talked to quite a few people whose job it is to secure the best talents and I’ve had a couple of them come back saying this kid is exceptional and certainly one of them saying the £25m that Manchester United have offered Birmingham City for him was a reasonable valuation for a young English player of his abilities,” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast. “They have competition from Arsenal, now I wouldn’t expect Arsenal to be able to spend that money now. “I think Birmingham City’s stance on this is one where Arsenal might potentially be able to structure a deal in that Birmingham are ready to sell at that price or a price above it but they want to retain the player for the next 18 months.”

Moussa Dembele snub Moussa Dembele is for sale. That’s the thoughts of Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, who is desperate to keep the 23-year-old in France. Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the £43million-rated forward, with the Blues having already seen an offer rebuffed. “Our players are often targeted,” president Aulas told reporters. “We want Moussa Dembele and Lucas Tousart to stay. “The latter has received significant offers. If he leaves, we will have to replace him first. But I think they will stay. Now is not the time for us to weaken our team.”

Timo Werner to Liverpool Liverpool have a deal in place to sign RB Leipzig star Timo Werner. Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been linked with the Germany international, who has scored 25 goals in 26 appearances this season. But Jurgen Klopp looks to have won the battle. Spanish website El Desmarque claim Liverpool have a pre-contract agreement with the 23-year-old.

Jack Grealish latest Manchester United are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bolster his midfield options. But, the Villa captain has told Dean Smith that he wants to stay at the club until at least the end of the season, according to The Mirror. The midfielder hasn’t had his head turned by the Red Devils, and is desperate to help the Villans remain in the Premier League. The Birmingham-born star captained the club to promotion last season, and is happy to put his future on hold for now.

Bruno Fernandes breakthrough Manchester United will conclude a deal for Bruno Fernandes in the next six days. That’s according to The Mirror, who claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are set to land the playmaker by the end of the week. It’s claimed they have now finally made a breakthrough with Sporting after weeks of intense negotiating. At the weekend, United were still well off signing the Portugal international. But, now, the Red Devils are set to land the playmaker. A bid of £46.78million is set to be tabled and the eventual fee could be £55m with add-ons.

Mauricio Pochettino demand Manchester United managerial target Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly demanded complete freedom over transfers if he’s to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer, reports say. Journalist Alfredo Pedulla has claimed that United are talking with Pochettino about the prospect of the Argentine replacing Solskjaer at the end of the campaign. And he adds that the former Tottenham boss has demanded complete control of transfer business at the club. As things stand, Ed Woodward works in tandem with Matt Judge, Solskjaer and Mike Phelan on recruitment. But Pochettino, it seems, would want a huge say in who comes in the door.

Marcos Rojo latest Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is set to leave Old Trafford for Argentine side Estudiantes, according to reports in South America. The defender has struggled for game-time this season and is now set to depart the club after playing just three times in the Premier League this season and having been offered to Sporting as part of a potential deal for Bruno Fernandes. According to TNT Sports, Rojo has agreed a deal to return to his former club Estudiantes. A familiar face has played a key part in trying to broker the deal in former United midfielder Sebastian Veron.

Timo Werner snub Manchester United had an approach for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner rejected, according to a report. The German has scored 24 goals in 25 games this season for Leipzig, who are top of the Bundesliga. Both Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp are both said to be interested in Werner. But according to FootMercato, United made a bid for Werner, although it’s not been made clear when an approach was made.

Dries Mertens U-turn Arsenal and Chelsea have suffered a set-back in their pursuit of Dries Mertens. The Premier League duo were expected to challenge for the Napoli star, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Reports earlier this month claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea had held discussions with the Belgian’s entourage ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer. But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the 32-year-old is now open to extending his contract with the Serie A outfit.

No Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sale Arsenal have no intentions of letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave for Barcelona on loan during the January transfer window, according to reports. The Gabon international has emerged as a target for the Catalan giants as they hunt a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez. The Catalan giants will be without Suarez for four months months, with the Uruguay international having undergone an operation on an injury to the lateral meniscus in his right knee. However, Goal claim that Arsenal’s hierarchy are set to be angry at Barcelona for their transfer stance. And they’re still hopeful of keeping the former Borussia Dortmund star beyond the current campaign.

