Man Utd transfer news: Why did United only make THREE signings in transfer window?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added three players to his squad in the January transfer window.

The January transfer window is now closed and Manchester United have completed deals for Bruno Fernandes, Odion Ighalo and Nathan Bishop. Fernandes joins United from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £47million, which could rise to £67.7m with add-ons.

The 25-year-old signed a five-and-a-half year contract and made his debut in the goalless draw against Wolves. Ighalo arrives from Shanghai Shenhua on a loan deal for the rest of the season. The deal was completed late on deadline day and does not include an option to buy. Earlier in the day, United confirmed the signing of Southend United goalkeeper Bishop, who has penned a two-and-a-half year contract.

Why did Man Utd only make three signings? United bolstered their defence significantly in the summer, splashing out £130m on Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. And heading into the January transfer window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to strengthen his midfield with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay both out with injuries. The Norwegian said earlier this month he was “looking at one or two” potential signings. United were linked with Leicester star James Maddison and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish this month. However, trying to complete such deals in the January window was always going to be difficult.

The Red Devils eventually got a deal for Fernandes over the line, having previously been linked with the midfielder in the summer. The transfer saga went on for the duration of the January window until Sporting and United finally reached an agreement over the fee. Solskjaer has signed a player that scored 63 goals and provided 52 assists in 137 matches for the Portuguese side. The United boss said: “Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves. He will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season. “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team. “Most importantly, he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.” Bishop became United’s second arrival this month following his switch from League One’s Southend United.

However, Solskjaer is well stocked for goalkeepers with David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant at his disposal so Bishop is expected to join up with United’s development squad. Ighalo’s loan move comes after the injury to top-scorer Marcus Rashford. The England international has been ruled out for at least six weeks with a back problem. The Red Devils were linked with the likes of Moussa Dembele, Edinson Cavani, Islam Slimani and Vedat Muriqi over the course of the window. Early on deadline day, United made a formal offer for Bournemouth striker Josh King. However, the bid, reported to be around £20m, was rejected by the Cherries and the Old Trafford club ended their interest.

The deal for Ighalo was later concluded, with Solskjaer describing him as “an experienced player”. The 30-year-old scored 39 goals in 99 matches for Watford between 2014 and 2017. “He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us,” Solskjaer added. “A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.” The short-term agreement for Ighalo means it will not impact United’s summer plans.

