Man Utd transfer target Bruno Fernandes posts cryptic Instagram message

Manchester United are desperate to sign Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes posted a cryptic message on his Instagram on Sunday night, hours after the Red Devils lost 2-0 at Liverpool. United are hoping to sign the attacking midfielder before the transfer window shuts.

It was claimed United would sign the 25-year-old by the end of the weekend, however, Express Sport understands United’s move for Fernandes has recently stalled. The Red Devils are not close to reaching an agreement with Sporting for the Portugal international after they hiked their valuation to £68million. The two parties had looked close to agreeing a deal on Friday and United sources admit there is still a will to get the business done. Reports today suggested United and Sporting will hold more transfer talks this week.

They say Fernandes is desperate to head to Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts – and there’s a willingness from all parties to get a deal done this month. And Fernandes took to social media on Sunday night to post a cryptic message to his Instagram followers. On his story, the Sporting star shared a picture of Simba from the Lion King partnered with a caption which translates to: “Be somebody that nobody believed you would be.” Fernandes played in what could be his last match for Sporting on Friday night in the 2-0 defeat to rivals Benfica.

After the match his manager Silas said: “I hope now. So far we don’t know, nor does Bruno know. “We will try to keep him for more games, but it’s not up to us.” And Silas admits he would not stand in Fernandes’ way, insisting that he is fully deserving of the opportunity to make the step up and play in the Premier League. “If I could have a backup, would it be Bruno Fernandes? Without a doubt, I already said that Bruno does things for two or three players,” he added. “I would prefer that he not leave. We have to understand the ambition of the player.