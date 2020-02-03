Man Utd view on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer winning Premier League emerges after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side lose 2-0 to Liverpool in their Premier League showdown on Sunday.

Manchester United reportedly believe it will take two more seasons for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be able to challenge the likes of Liverpool for the Premier League title. The Reds haven’t won the prize since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement back in 2013.

Manchester United have struggled under Solskjaer this season and, on Sunday, were ruthlessly dispatched by fierce rivals and Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield. The Red Devils went into the game as underdogs and fell behind early on, with Virgil van Dijk putting the Merseyside giants in front. United tried their best to salvage a point but Liverpool made sure of the win in stoppage time, with Mohamed Salah coolly slotting past David De Gea to score. Solskjaer has come under pressure in the wake of the defeat. Yet The Sun say United’s owners, the Glazers, believe it will take two more seasons for the club to be able to challenge for the title. They still believe the Norweigan is capable of winning the trophy that fans crave the most. KEY STORY: Man Utd have perfect squad number for Bruno Fernandes

And it appears United are well aware they won’t be able to close the gap on Liverpool immediately. Jurgen Klopp’s side now sit a massive 30 points clear of United after their terrific win. Solskjaer, however, insisted after the defeat that progress had been made. “For me now, we’ve lost to Liverpool, a team that you all say are fantastic and we’ve been in the game until the last kick of the ball,” he said. “And, for me, that’s strides forward. DON’T MISS Man Utd told they must sell ‘disgrace’ star in January Christian Eriksen’s stance on Man Utd transfer emerges Man Utd chief Ed Woodward discusses sacking three people

“And of course we’re disappointed losing the game, we don’t want to be behind them in the league. “But there were signs there that we are on the right track, definitely.” Meanwhile, France legend Frank Leboeuf has expressed a belief that United should sack Solskjaer and go for former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. “I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the only one responsible but we can see that he has a hard time to change things,” he said. “So yeah, if you bring Pochettino and you are ready to change the structure of the team, of the club, maybe you can achieve something.