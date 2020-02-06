Man Utd wages: How much will Bruno Fernandes earn compared to Rashford and Pogba salaries?

Manchester United have announced Bruno Fernandes as their new signing after a big-money move from Sporting Lisbon. The midfielder has penned a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils after completing a transfer worth up to £67.6million.

Fernandes passed his medical at Carrington on Thursday, having flown into Manchester on Wednesday evening.

The 25-year-old arrived in the UK as his new side were being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by rivals Manchester City, despite a 1-0 win at the Etihad.

United announced a deal had been agreed for their priority January target on Wednesday afternoon, and the star’s agent was the first to confirm the transfer a day later.

Miguel Pinho spilled the beans with a post on Instagram which read: “And finally…” after his client took part in the customary media duties and photoshoots at Carrington.

Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd confirmed by his agent with contract signed