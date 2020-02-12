Man Utd will have transfer wish for Euro 2020 because of Paul Pogba and France

Manchester United could receive more for Paul Pogba if and his country succeed this summer.

Paul Pogba starring at this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament and France winning the final at Wembley would be “good news” for Manchester United, says Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol. Pogba still wants to leave United and Solhekol expects an exit to be facilitated for the 26-year-old at the end of the season. The midfielder has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, dating back to former manager Jose Mourinho’s time at the club in 2018.

Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in Pogba, a club he has previously stated would be a dream to join. Juventus are also said to be keen on re-signing him after four successful years in Turin before signing for United in 2016. Pogba only did not leave last summer because his asking price was not matched but Solhekol says a successful summer for his country would mean United get nearer to what they want for him. “I’d be surprised to see him still at United next season,” Solhekol said on Sky Sports News.

“He came very close to leaving the club last summer. “Real Madrid were interested in signing him, Juventus were interested in signing him. “The only problem is Manchester United wanted £150m for him last summer. “As far as Paul Pogba is concerned, nothing has changed. I think he still wants to leave Manchester United, he feels he could do better than Manchester United. Man Utd news LIVE: Ed Woodward alerted to £127m release clause, world-record transfer fee [BLOG]

“He feels that when he joined the club back from Juventus in 2016 he joined under a false prospectus. “He thought he was going to be part of a new team that was going to be challenging for the title, was going to be challenging for the Champions League, but basically it hasn’t worked out. ‘All that’s happened is he’s won a League Cup and he’s won a Europa League. He thinks he can do better than that. “I think he will leave in the summer. The big question mark though is ‘How much will Manchester United get for him?’.