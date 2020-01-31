Man Utd willing to walk away from Bruno Fernandes deal after latest transfer development

Manchester United have been frustrated in their efforts to complete a transfer for Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to walk away from negotiations with Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes. In what has become the transfer saga of the month, United have seemingly been edging closer to the signing of Fernandes.

Multiple reports have suggested terms have been agreed between the club and player while others have suggested the Red Devils could look at including a player or two in a deal. Sporting seemingly want a straight cash deal though, meaning United need to stump up the money to sign their top target. But Manchester Evening News claim United aren’t yielding to the Portuguese side’s demands. It is said Sporting are holding out for a fee worth £68million, with £55m up front and the remaining £13m in add-ons.

The report goes on to note the significant difference in price Sporting are asking for now and what they were prepared to accept from Tottenham in the summer. Solskjaer has strongly indicated the club are looking to strengthen in the January transfer window, but it appears they’re not willing to pay over the odds. It’s clear United want to bring in more midfield recruits with both Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba out injured. Fred, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingered, Andreas Perreira and Juan Mata have all come into the side in recent weeks.

But Fernandes is thought of as one of the brightest talents in European football for his ability to link midfield and attack. The 25-year-old already has 13 assists to go with 15 goals in all competitions this campaign. He played the full 90 minutes in Sporting’s 1-0 defeat to Benfica on Friday night with some suggesting that may be his last game for the Lisbon outfit. Sporting assistant manager Emanuel Ferro though seemed reluctant to give a definitive answer on whether Fernandes would still be at the club to face Braga next week.