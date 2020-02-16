Man Utd’s chances of Jack Grealish transfer could rely on Paul Pogba’s future

Manchester United are keen to sign Jack Grealish.

Manchester United’s chances of signing Jack Grealish rely on Paul Pogba’s future, according to reports. The Red Devils are desperate to sign Grealish this summer, and are willing to let Pogba leave in order to make it happen.

Grealish is believed to be keen to leave Aston Villa at the end of the season. The attacking midfielder has been the standout star of the Villains’ campaign. But Dean Smith’s side are still wallowing just above the relegation places, and are at risk of dropping out of the Premier League. And according to the Telegraph, the midfielder wants to leave no matter what happens in this campaign. JUST IN: Why Lionel Messi might have been tempted to join Man City

Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona were all interested in the 24-year-old, but The Sun reports that he will choose a move to United if given the choice. Grealish is highly valued by the midlands side, and he is unlikely to come cheap for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They are expected to have to pay at least £60million for the Englishman, who is viewed as the man who can spearhead the Red Devils’ new-look attack. United have decided to sell Pogba this summer, with the central midfielder keen to leave Old Trafford. DON’T MISS Barcelona ace Jordi Alba backs Lionel Messi in row Barcelona feud the latest in seven famous bust-ups Barcelona exit rumours mocked by Man Utd fans

And with Madrid lurking around the Frenchman, Old Trafford chiefs have dropped their asking price for Pogba by £40m. They will now ask for just £150m for the man they paid £89m for in 2016, and if they are able to sell early, they will use the money to buy Grealish. Meanwhile, former Villa boss Tim Sherwood believes that if Villa stay up, they will be unable to o so again next year due to their over-reliance on the midfielder. “I can’t think of a team which is so reliant on one player as Villa are with Jack Grealish at the moment,” Sherwood said.