Man Utd’s Fernandes transfer in danger, Chelsea stance, Arsenal snub, Liverpool exit urged

Man Utd’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes, Chelsea’s hopes of snaring Issa Diop, a rejection for Arsenal and a Liverpool star being urged to leave Anfield feature in Express Sport’s latest round-up of news from the January transfer window.

Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool transfer news – latest updates Friday, January 17







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asked about Bruno Fernandes Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played it coy when asked about Bruno Fernandes joining the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon. “I can’t tell you about any players that play for other teams, no,” Solskjaer said. “We’re focussing on this team at the moment.” Solskjaer has told Ed Woodward to get a deal in place for Fernandes, with United battling an injury crisis which has seen them making a U-turn on plans to offload Nemanja Matic. James Maddison, Christian Eriksen, Jack Grealish and Donny van de Beek were all options too, but they are set to remain with their respective clubs or move elsewhere.

Aston Villa exits on cards Jonathan Kodjia and Henri Lansbury are being lined up to leave Aston Villa before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month. The duo have only made two Premier League starts between them this season and The Telegraph report Dean Smith is happy for exits to be signed off. Villa remain in the market for potential incoming deals, despite Mbwana Samatta being on the verge of coming in to replace the injured Wesley. Villa sit inside the relegation zone at present and need goals to help ensure they won’t be making an immediate return to the Championship.

Man Utd deal in danger Manchester United risk missing out on a deal for Bruno Fernandes unless Ed Woodward bridges the gap between the Red Devils and Sporting Lisbon’s respective valuations of the midfielder. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ordered the United executive vice-chairman to get Fernandes on board to bolster his injury-ravaged depleted midfield. But TVI 24 claim Sporting are unwilling to lower their demands, with £55m (€65m) the price tag put on their captain’s head. United are said to have only offered £43m (€55m) – meaning there’s a significant way to go before Solskjaer can welcome Fernandes to Old Trafford.

Thomas Lemar wanted Liverpool move Arsenal missed out on signing Thomas Lemar from Monaco in 2017 because their offer came too late and he’d rather have joined Liverpool. The Gunners attempted to snap up the Frenchman on deadline day as Alexis Sanchez looked set to depart the Emirates for Manchester City. However, the transfer fell through, with Lemar staying at Monaco and Sanchez sticking with Arsenal until the next January, when he moved to Manchester United. The Athletic report, though, that Lemar’s decision to pull out of talks was what stopped the moves in their tracks, with Liverpool his preferred destination if he had to leave Monaco.

Man Utd furious over Bruno Fernandes delay Manchester United have been left angered by Sporting Lisbon dragging their heels during talks to agree a fee for soon-to-be Red Devil Bruno Fernandes. United had been hoping to get Fernandes on board for £50m, but the Daily Star report Sporting president Frederico Varandas is holding out for about £20m more. Sporting have debts to pay off and are said to be eager to make the most of United’s financial strength by getting as much as possible for Fernandes. Sporting might just be using the extended negotiations as a delaying tactic, though, with a showdown against rivals Benfica on Friday and Fernandes integral to their hopes of winning.

Leeds make Jarrod Bowen offer Leeds have come up with a genius way to sign Jarrod Bowen and get the forward to fire them into the Premier League – hand over £3m now and pay the rest later. Bowen has lit up the Championship with Hull this season and is on course to bang in more than 20 goals for the second consecutive year. Leeds want him to bolster their frontline following Eddie Nketiah’s return to Arsenal after his loan spell was cut short due to a lack of game time. Now The Sun are reporting Leeds have offered Hull £3m up front for Bowen, with the fee to rise £15m should they get promoted.

Man Utd agree terms with Bruno Fernandes Manchester United have moved one step closer to signing Bruno Fernandes by hammering out terms on a contract which could keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2026. Express Sport understands the Sporting Lisbon is set to put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year deal, which United will have the option to extend by a further 12 months. Fernandes is also in line for a huge increase in his salary, with Ed Woodward green-lighting wages of £150,000 a week for the Portugal international. Should Fernandes join this weekend – with his final Sporting appearance to come against Benfica on Friday night – he should be able to make his United debut against Burnley next week.

Chelsea target wants to stay put Chelsea might have to revert to their back-up plan after No 1 defensive target Issa Diop insisted he has no interest in completing a January transfer window move away from West Ham. Express Sport revealed earlier this month that Frank Lampard wants to raid his former club for the centre-back in a prospective £40m deal. However, speaking to FootMercato, Diop said: “It doesn’t make me hot or cold. I’m not in negotiations, I don’t want to know which club is interested in me. “So for me, it doesn’t really change anything. Most of the time, they are friends who send me screenshots to tell me: ‘Issa is watching’ . I don’t even know first. “Then it’s the transfer window, there are things that are true, others that are false. So honestly, I don’t pay too much attention to it.”

Arsenal to miss out on Thomas Lemar Arsenal transfer target Thomas Lemar has decided to stick it out at Atletico Madrid despite Mikel Arteta being ready to offer him a fresh start at the Emirates. The midfielder has struggled to live up to the hype which surrounded him when he joined the La Liga giants from Monaco a couple of summers ago. And, this month, Atletico boss Diego Simeone is prepared to wave goodbye to him in order to free up some space in the squad at the Wanda Metropolitano. Le10 Sport in Lemar’s homeland of France report, however, that Lemar has opted to stick it out and then assess his options at the end of the season.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane advised to leave Liverpool star Sadio Mane must leave Anfield for Barcelona or Real Madrid this summer if he’s to scoop the Ballon d’Or one day. That’s according to Mady Toure, who helped nurture the Champions League winner when he was a fledgling in Senegal. “The fact Sadio has won the African Ballon d’Or will spur him on to win the European one too,” Toure told the Guardian. “That’s his objective. “Sadio always told me he would become one of the best players in the world. He said that to me and now he is among them but he has to leave Liverpool now. It’s his last year and he has to leave Liverpool when it’s up to go to Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

