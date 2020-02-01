Man Utd’s three-man solution as Marcus Rashford injury woe compounds transfer window issue

Manchester United are reeling after losing Marcus Rashford to injury for two to three months.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to promote academy starlets Largie Ramazani, Hannibal Mejbri and Ethan Laird to the first team as he looks to deal with the side’s lengthening injury list. Marcus Rashford emerged as the latest long-term casualty on Sunday night with the striker facing two to three months out with a double stress fracture in his lower back.

United's top scorer was already carrying a knock before Solskjaer introduced him in the 64th minute of the Red Devils' third-round FA Cup win over Wolves last Wednesday, only for Matt Doherty's challenge to cause his latest setback. Rashford was ruled out of United's 2-0 loss at Liverpool on Sunday and it was only during the game that the true extent of his injury came to light. Solskjaer admitted after the final whistle that the club may now look for short-term deals for strikers as the clock ticks down on the January transfer window. "We've had many injuries this season, it's an unfortunate situation," the United manager said.

"When you miss Scott [McTominay], Paul [Pogba], Marcus, any team and any club will notice that. "So that might mean that we look at some short-term deals to take us to the summer. "The permanent signings we are looking for – the targets – are not going to change because we've got two or three players injured for the next few months. But there might be some short-term deals that we have to do." But, according to Manchester Evening News, United are staring down the barrel of a barren transfer window.

The local paper reports that club sources have stressed there is a “high possibility” that no new signings will arrive at Old Trafford this month. But Solskjaer has a three-man back-up plan in case United fail to seal deals in midfield and attack in what’s a notoriously tough market to deal in before February 1 comes around. The Norwegian coach is considering fast-tracking the progress of adaptable forward Ramazani, 18, who has been in fine form for the Under-23s this season. The nippy Belgian has scored nine goals and provided two assists in the Premier League 2 Division this term, with United’s development side sitting second in the table.