Man who deliberately coughed on shoppers in Christchurch supermarket blames stunt on alcohol 

A man who filmed himself deliberately coughing on shoppers in a supermarket has claimed he was so ‘messy’ from alcohol he couldn’t control his actions.

The 38-year-old was arrested in Christchurch on Saturday night and charged with endangering life by criminal nuisance and obstruction of a medical officer of health.

He shared footage of the stunt inside a Fresh Choice supermarket in the city on his Facebook page before later removing it.

It comes as the country is placed under a state of emergency and ‘alert level four’ restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic to stop the spread of the disease.

The man his since said on social media his coughing spree was inspired by ‘many prank pages’ and offered his ‘sincere apologies’ for his behaviour.

‘I’m sorry for this prank that was played,’ he wrote. ‘It never should’ve happened – the alcohol had really taken effect and I have no sensor when I get this messy.

‘There is nothing else I can say but apologise to everybody and assure you all it will not happen again.’

In the video, he could be seen coughing in the direction of customers and occasionally smiling as if to apologise for doing so.

The incident was reported to police by the grocery store, a Countdown spokesperson said.

The chain added the man saying the coughing was a drunken prank was ‘obviously not funny at all in these challenging times’.

‘We take the safety of our team and customers extremely seriously,’ the spokesperson said.

‘Like all supermarkets, Fresh Choice Barrington has put a number of extra steps in place over and above the norm to ensure the store is clean and safe for people to shop and work in.’

New Zealanders have been urged to cough or sneeze into their elbow, or cover their mouth and nose with a tissue as part of the advice issued by the national government to stem the spread of the virus.

There are 950 cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, with that number expected to surpass 1,000 on Sunday.

One person in the country has so far died from the illness.