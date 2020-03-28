Man With Fever Kills Himself By Slitting Throat Believing He Has Coronavirus

A man with fever killed himself suspecting that he had contracted coronavirus. The incident took place in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Sushil Kumar, ran a salon. He had developed fever and cold a few days back and was receiving treatment at a private clinic. However, he was distressed as his condition was not improving.

Presuming that he was infected with the deadly virus and fearing that he might transmit the same to his family, the man decided to kill himself. Accordingly, the man slit his throat with a shaving blade Sunday.

Confirming the incident, police said they recovered a suicide note from the spot.

In a similar incident in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh last month, a man killed himself presuming that he had contracted the disease. The 54-year-old man, who was suffering from a urinary tract infection, was told by doctors that he did not have coronavirus. Despite this, the man asked all the villagers and his family members to stay away from him. The man then started telling his family that he needed to kill himself to “save others.” He eventually killed himself.