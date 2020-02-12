Manchester City have Lionel Messi transfer belief as Barcelona star rows with Eric Abidal

Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona for Manchester City this summer after a row with the clubs’ sporting director Eric Abidal, the Manchester Evening News claim. Messi hit back at Abidal’s comments where in an interview with Spanish newspaper Sport, he claimed “a lot of players were not happy and did not work much” under Ernesto Valverde who was sacked as Barcelona manager in January and replaced with Quique Setien.

Abidal spent six seasons playing with Messi in Catalonia between 2007 and 2013.

But Messi took to social media platform Instagram to respond critically to Abidal’s comments, where the the Barcelona and Argentina captain was very vociferous in his response.

Messi’s statement read: “I honestly do not like to do this kind of thing but I think that everyone has to be responsible for their job and take responsibility for their decision.

“Players for what happens on the field, we are also the first to acknowledge when we don’t play well.

“Those in charge of sporting direction should also face up to their responsibilities and above all take charge of their own decisions.

“Lastly, I think that when you talk about players, you should give names because otherwise you are tainting everyone’s name and feeding rumours that spread and are not true.”