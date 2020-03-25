Manchester United To Compete With Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG To Sign This World Cup-Winning Striker: Report

Manchester United reportedly are competing with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race to sign FC Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

The World Cup winner moved to Barcelona last summer when the Catalans met the $128 million exit clause in his contract at Atletico Madrid. However, it is believed that the Nou Camp side has not been impressed with Griezmann’s performance as they had high hopes from the Frenchman.

According to Sport, Barca are looking to let go of Griezmann along with Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in order to raise funds needed to bring Neymar back to Nou Camp from PSG and also sign Inter Milan’s talented forward Lautaro Martinez. These two moves combined could cost Barca at least $321 million. Last summer, Barca made a move in an attempt to re-sign Neymar but they reportedly withdrew owning to PSG’s high-valued transfer fee for the Brazilian striker.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s 22-year-old star forward Martinez has an overwhelming exit clause of $119 million in his contract at Inter Milan but that has not stopped Barca from chasing him especially when it is known that their captain Lionel Messi has shown keen interest in playing alongside his compatriot at Nou Camp.

Neymar, who moved from Barcelona to PSG in a record transfer fee of $238m in the summer of 2017, has reportedly told his PSG crew that he wants to return to the Spanish side at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

At present, all the top-flight soccer leagues are suspended due to the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus. The Premier League, according to the latest news reports, is expected to resume in June with all the matches to be played behind closed doors. Table-toppers, Liverpool FC, are just two wins away from clinching their first Premier League title in as many as 30 years.

While there is no concrete information when Spain’s La Liga will resume where Barca are on the top of the points table ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid and Seville.