Manchester weather: What time will Storm Dennis SMASH Manchester? Latest tracker updates

MANCHESTER will see heavy rain and winds this weekend thanks to the fierce Storm Dennis – but what time will the storm hit?

Manchester will see heavy rain and major travel disruption today thanks to the arrival of storm Dennis. Large swathes of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be hit with 70mph winds and up to 140mm of rain – and Manchester is expected to be among those regions impacted by the barreling weather system.

According to Accuweather, light rain will begin ay 1.28pm and end at 1.34pm. BBC Weather forecasts rain will impact Manchester from 2pm today until 1pm on Sunday. Anumber of flood warnigns and alerts in place across the UK, with Manchester seeing yellow ‘alerts’ to the east of Greater Manchester in Calder. Flood defence work has been going on in Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge since yesterday after facing a deluge of rain during last week’s StormCiara. But officials are warning people to be aware of the risks this weekend.

Lee Rawlinson, the Environment Agency area director for Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire, tweeted that people in the Irwell catchment area in Greater Manchester should “please, please prepare for potential flooding”. He said: “ Get belongings upstairs. Check in on vulnerable neighbours. “Our incident room is open and we are working round the clock.” Caroline Douglass, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, added: “We are advising people to sign up for flood warnings by phone, text or email and to access the latest safety advice on gov.uk by searching ‘sign up for flood warnings’. “Remember to never drive or walk through flood water, just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car – it’s not worth the risk.”

Manchester traffic and travel disruption There is expected to be disruption on the rail network this weekend. The Manchester Piccadilly twitter account has urged people to check before they travel and leave extra time for journeys. From 5pm today until 10am tomorrow – Sunday – the line between Hebden Bridge and Rochdale will be closed. Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL on this route.

Met Office forecast The Met Office forecast predicts Manchester, and the north west of England, will wet and windy for all, warning that gales will hit most locations with severe gales likely on coastlines. Rain will be heavy and persistent, especially on the hills, while temperatures will max out at about 12C. Into tonight, Manchester weather will be very unsettled and windy, with heavy rain. The forecast adds: “The odd rumble of thunder is possible. Minimum temperature 2C.” On Sunday, the forecast reads: “The prolonged heavy rain will move southwards through the morning, though still remaining very windy. “Conditions thereafter turning showery, though there should be some bright spells. Maximum temperature 8C.”

Current weather warnings in place for Greater Manchester are a yellow warning for rain from midday today to 9pm tomorrow and a yellow warning for wind from 10am today to midday on Sunday. An Amber warning for rain extending across Rossendale almost as far south as Bury is in place from midday today until 3pm tomorrow. Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Laura Ellam, said: “It’ll be windy across the UK this weekend – on Saturday the strongest winds will be across England and Wales, and on Sunday the strongest winds will be across Northern Ireland, Scotland, and parts of northern England and north Wales, with coastal gales of 70mph at times. “Monday will be another windy day, but the heavy rain will be replaced by blustery, wintry showers.”

