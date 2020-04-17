Manny Pacquiao Revealed Only Fighter Who ‘Could Figure Him Out’

Manny Pacquiao previously named the only opponent that could figure him out inside the boxing ring.

At 41, eight-division victor Pacquiao is still regarded as among one of the most harmful competitors inside the boxing ring. Many are still convinced that he can still complete at the highest possible degree provided his age. Referred to as an eruptive puncher that always wishes to involve his opponents in a pet dog battle, Pacquiao showed that he still got it when he floored a much younger boxer Keith Thurman in his last battle.

For several years, it appears like nobody has actually found a way to quit “Pac-man.” Just like any type of various other long-time champs, Pacquiao also has the one competitor whom he considers his most difficult opponent.

In a special meeting published by RingTV in April 2019, Pacquiao exposed the only opponent that might highlight the most effective as well as worst out of him. According to the legend, his Mexican bane Juan Manuel Marquez was the only fighter that might “figure him out” inside the ring.

“He is the only fighter who actually could figure me out as well as expect my relocations. He is a great counterpuncher as well as a remarkable warrior,” Pacquiao said of Marquez.

As for the very best overall boxer he has actually faced, Pacquiao additionally considers a variety of past challengers apart from Marquez.

“I can not specify one. Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Marquez and Erik Morales all had remarkable abilities. Since they were all multi-dimensional, they commanded regard. I had to get on my toes and also give them my 100 percent focus due to the fact that they were so dangerous in the ring,” Pacquiao revealed.

On December 8, 2012, Marquez KO ‘d Pacquiao to become one of the few boxers that have racked up a clean knock out win over “Pac-man.” To this day, some in boxing still keeps in mind how the “Dinamita” quit the Filipino legend.

In a current video phone call interview, previous featherweight champ Abner Mares contrasted Pacquiao’s next feasible challenger Mikey Garcia to Marquez. According to Mares, Garcia might border the veteran champ since he has the attitude Marquez utilized to have throughout his impressive fights with Pacquiao.

“Because he’s a competitor that assumes a great deal in the ring, like Juan Manuel Marquez. This is a man that is considering the punches he’s throwing. We saw that with Jesse Vargas (battle) he’s actually really person. Few fighters have that,” Mares stated of Garcia.