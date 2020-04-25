Manslaughter charge over Sydney assault

A man is facing a manslaughter charge after another man was allegedly fatally assaulted in southern Sydney.

The 23-year-old victim suffered critical head injuries in the assault which happened at Hurstville in the early hours of the morning on March 21, NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

He was taken to St George Hospital where he later died.

Four men have been charged with affray and remain before the courts, police said.

Detectives laid an additional charge of manslaughter, as well as two counts of assault, on a 24-year-old man when his matter was briefly mentioned at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday.

Police said a co-accused 22-year-old man has also been charged with three counts of assault.

Both men have been given strict conditional bail to appear before Parramatta Local Court on June 9.