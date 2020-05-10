Many factors impacting federal by-election

EDEN-MONARO BY-ELECTION

Labor MP Mike Kelly’s resignation from the NSW seat of Eden-Monaro has triggered a by-election. Who the winner will be is a tough call. But Labor has the edge. Here’s why.

WHY LABOR CAN WIN

* Labor is neck-and-neck with the coalition in published national polling

* Anthony Albanese, who will face his first electoral test as Labor leader, is polling relatively strongly in terms of his personal rating

* Scott Morrison’s bushfires response was met with anger in the local community and there is still smouldering discontent

* Climate policy will be a factor, especially for the ski industry and related businesses concerned about shorter seasons and the impact of global warming. Labor is seen by voters as having the better approach to climate

* The Greens vote has held up well since the 2019 election and its preferences will flow strongly to Labor

* A large number of public servants live in the electorate and they tend to favour Labor. Even more so if the government cuts the bureaucracy to balance the blown-out budget

* Labor will be able to pitch itself as unified, while the National and Liberal candidates run separate races

* If John Barilaro runs, he will be targeted as being focused on himself and his ambition for the federal Nationals leadership, rather than focused on the community

WHY THE LIBERALS CAN WIN

* The Liberals fell short by just 1685 votes in 2019, with the final two-party result a narrow 50.85 to 49.15

* If the Nationals polled slightly stronger than the meagre 6.95 per cent of the primary vote in 2019, the Liberals would have won the seat on preferences

* Scott Morrison has a strong personal rating and standing as preferred prime minister, and he is a seasoned campaigner

* The government has opened the purse-strings and has the ability to pork-barrel the seat

* The Snowy 2.0 hydro project is popular and can be at the centre of the coalition’s climate policy pitch to voters

* Easing of virus restrictions will make voters a bit happier

WHY THE NATIONALS CAN WIN

* John Barilaro (if he is the candidate) is well-known within the seat

* Barilaro knows how to campaign and insert himself into national and state issues of the day

* The seat has a strong rural base

* If the Nationals candidate polls one vote more than the Liberals they will gain a swag of Liberal preferences