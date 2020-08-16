Marge Simpson slaps down Donald Trump campaign after she’s compared to Kamala Harris

Marge Simpson has waded into a US politics row and slapped down Donald Trump’s campaign in a scathing video on Twitter.

It comes after Jenna Ellis, an adviser and lawyer to the US president, tweeted earlier this week that newly-appointed Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris sounded like the cartoon housewife.

The response came via The Simpsons’ official Twitter account, where a video was posted, alongside the caption: “Marge Simpson has something to say.”

Marge, voiced by Julie Kavner, then appears on a stage in front of a red curtain.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me?” she asks. “Lisa said she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.

“If that is so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I am starting to feel a little disrespected.

“I teach my children not to name call, Jenna. I was going to say I am p****d off, but I am afraid they would bleep it.”

Marge’s comments refer to a recent tweet by Trump, in which he wrote: “The “suburban housewife” will be voting for me.

“They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!”

Harris, who if elected would be the first black and Asian American vice president, has been targeted repeatedly by the Trump campaign since her appointment this week.

Trump, who famously – and falsely – questioned Barack Obama’s eligibility to be President, claims he was told about equally false allegations on social media that Harris might also be ineligible to serve.

When Trump was directly questioned on the subject, he said: “I heard today that she doesn’t meet the requirements.”

He went on to say he had “no idea” whether that was true, then asked the reported if she was saying Harris wouldn’t qualify because she “wasn’t born in this country.”

In fact, Harris was born in Oakland, California and therefore meets the Constitution’s requirements to serve as president or vice president without question.

Trump has yet again been accused of racism for claiming that another ethnic minority rival “isn’t American” and therefore unable to hold the presidency.

After Marge’s video was splashed across social media, Ms Ellis, who has repeatedly criticised mail-in voting, hit back: “Marge is probably going to vote Democrat… by mail.”

It’s not the first time The Simpsons have got involved in real life politics.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush once called The Simpsons “the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen” during an interview after her husband, George H. W. Bush, had also expressed his distaste at the comedy cartoon show when it started in the 1990s.

The show was widely praised at the time for being one of the smartest on television.

Marge then replied to the comments in a letter addressed to the First Lady, saying she was “deeply hurt” by the comments and added: “I always believed in my heart that we had a great deal in common. I hope there is some way out of this controversy.”

After Barbara Bush’s death in 2018, a showrunner on The Simpsons revealed that the First Lady had actually wrote back.

“How kind of you to write. I am glad you spoke your mind; I foolishly didn’t know you had one,” Bush had written.

She also said she liked how much Marge cared for her family, and wrote: “Please forgive a loose tongue,” adding a P.S. of “Homer looks like a handsome fella!”

But that didn’t stop the Simpsons making a less-than-flattering episode about the former president, who got into a fist fight with Homer when the family moved to Springfield.