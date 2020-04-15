Mark Cuban To Run For President? Billionaire Dallas Mavericks Owner Does Not Rule Out 2020 White House Bid

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said Sunday that he would not rule out running for president this year. Cuban owns the Dallas Mavericks professional basketball team and is one of the “shark” investors on the ABC reality television series “Shark Tank.”

“I would’ve never considered it prior to a month ago. Now things are changing rapidly and dramatically,” Cuban said on the “Fox News Sunday” program. “I’m not saying no, but it’s not something I’m actively pursuing. I’m just keeping the door open.”

Cuban, who is worth an estimated $4.1 billion according to Forbes, has previously described himself as somewhat of a libertarian.

“Not so much libertarian as much as I’d like to be libertarian,” he told ABC Dallas-based affiliate WFAA in 2015. “When I think libertarian, it’s ‘as small of a government as we can get, right now — you just cut right through it and you make it [smaller] right now.’ That’s not real. There’s got to be a process. There’s got to be a transition. As a country, we make decisions. We make decisions that we’re going to provide healthcare, right? We don’t just let people die on the street. You can go into any hospital and they have to treat you.”

Cuban has also said that while he would be interested in joining the Republican party, he feels the party is too rigid.

“I’m a Republican in the respect that I like smaller government and I like less intrusion in some areas. But there’s sometimes where I think we have to intrude. I think there’s sometimes when you have to do things,” he continued.

The November election will likely be a race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term, and Democratic rival former Vice President Joe Biden. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders exited the race last week, leaving Biden as the almost certain Democratic nominee.

Cuban and Trump have feuded since 2016. Cuba, who endorsed Hillary Clinton, had harsh words for Trump at a Clinton campaign stop in Pittsburgh.

“You know what we call a person like that in Pittsburgh? A jagoff,” Cuban said. “Is there any bigger jagoff in the world than Donald Trump?”

Trump would later call Cuban “dopey” and “not smart.”

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has canceled in-person campaign rallies, forcing candidates to resort to digital events. As of Monday at 2:15 p.m. ET, there have been 560,891 cases and 22,681-coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S.