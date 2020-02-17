Marks and Spencer Valentine’s Day meal deal hits shelves – what do you get?

MARKS AND SPENCER, the luxury British supermarket, has released it’s annual sell-out Valentine’s Day meal deal for two. How much is this year’s deal and what are the options?

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and for many, Marks and Spencer’s annual “romantic” dine-in offer is a must-have.

High street favourite M&S has announced that its popular Valentine’s offering will be back again this year and it’s full of special treats for a budget-friendly price of £20. Details of the retailer’s Valentine’s Day meal deal were released last month, and as usual, customers can expect the romantic meal deal for two to include a starter, main, side, dessert, and a delicious box of chocolates. However, this year, there is one major change. Shoppers at the luxury supermarket will have the choice between an aromatic bottle of wine or a sweet cocktail concoction to complement their tasty meal.

Each year, the M&S dine-in offer sells out almost as soon as it hits shelves, as shoppers rush to their local Marks and Spencer, to get the best pick of Valentine’s Day meal choices. The offer goes on sale on Monday, February 10 and – depending on stock – will be available until Friday, February 14. Marks & Spencer has described this year’s menu as giving shoppers “restaurant-quality food from the comfort of your own home”. For starters, shoppers have a choice of seven delicious picks such as Prawn Cocktail and Gastropub Breaded Camembert while mains include Two British Sirloin Steaks with garlic and herb butter and two Duck Breasts with Plum Sauce.

Sides options include Triple Cooked Chips in Beef Dripping and Tenderstem Broccoli. April Preston, director of product development said: “This Valentine’s Dine In menu is an absolute showstopper and offers incredible savings for our customers – up to £16.30. “We have introduced delicious new options this year whilst bringing back the classics that we know our customers love. “For chocolate lovers – you must try the Nuts About You Cheesecake – it is magical,” she recommended.

Coquilles St Jacques Prawn Cocktail 2 Leek & Cheese Souffle Tarts Gastropub Breaded Camembert Gastropub 2 Scotch Eggs Garlic Prawn Love Hearts Plant Kitchen Sweet Potato Falafel 2 British Rump Steaks with a peppercorn sauce 2 x 21 day matured British Sirloin Steaks with a garlic & herb butter Gastropub Beef Bourgignon Pulled Beef & Truffle Love Parcel 2 Duck Breasts with Plum Sauce Gastropub 2 Butternut & Red Onion En-croute Our Best Ever Chicken Kiev Scottish Salmon En-croute Ewe & Me Rack of Lamb with honey & mustard crumb